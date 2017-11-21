Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Shockers overcome 18-point deficit to top Cal in Maui Invitational opener

Aliyah Funschelle, ReporterNovember 20, 2017

Wichita State’s Shaquille Morris (24) pumps up the bench early in the game.

Wichita State’s Shaquille Morris (24) pumps up the bench early in the game.

Wichita State’s Shaquille Morris (24) pumps up the bench early in the game.

Until the last three minutes of Monday’s game, California appeared ready to upset No. 6 Wichita State and move to the semifinals of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.

Cal pulled ahead early, putting WSU at a nine-point halftime deficit.

Cal doubled their lead early in the second half. Down by 18, senior center Shaquille Morris and sophomore guard Landry Shamet stepped up to save the day for the 3-0 Shockers.

Morris finished with 25 points and Shamet had 23, going 4-4 from the three and only missing two of his 10 field goals.

Sophomore guard Austin Reaves and senior forward Zach Brown’s hustle plays also kept the Shockers in the game, coming up with loose balls to give WSU extra possessions.

Don Coleman’s 35 points for Cal led all scorers. Coleman’s ability to hit deep threes pushed WSU’s defense to its limits.

WSU stayed in a full-court press the entirety of the second half, forcing 19 Cal turnovers which were converted into 29 points.

Monday’s game was Head Coach Gregg Marshall’s 354th at Wichita State, the most in Shocker history. Shamet also set a record by logging his 28th consecutive game with a three, surpassing Ron Baker’s 27.

The Shockers will face Marquette in the semifinals Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.

