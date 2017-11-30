Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Street Speak: ‘What do you think of the proposed housing rate increase at The Flats?’

Daniel Caudill, ReporterNovember 29, 2017Leave a Comment

A one-bedroom apartment in The Flats this year is $5,900 for the academic year. A two-bedroom room is $4,380. Next year, those same living arrangements will cost $9,000 and $8,300, not including a mandatory meal plan, if the Kansas Board of Regents approves a requested rate increase.

A one-bedroom apartment in The Flats this year is $5,900 for the academic year. A two-bedroom room is $4,380. Next year, those same living arrangements will cost $9,000 and $8,300, not including a mandatory meal plan, if the Kansas Board of Regents approves a requested rate increase.

Tanat Maichan

Tanat Maichan

Tanat Maichan
“Living on campus is too expensive for me. As a local, I can just drive 20 minutes to school,” said Sydney Alder, a freshman and non-resident.

Tanat Maichan
“[The Flats] are a great place to start as a freshman student. It’s obviously better than living at Fairmount,” said Othel Traylor, a freshman and resident at the Flats.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tanat Maichan
“People already complain about the current Fairmount rates at The Flats. Raising the rates is going to inconvenience a lot of people,” said Godwin Olekanma, a sophomore and resident at the Flats.

Tanat Maichan
“I will not be living in the Flats next year. Me and my roommate had been planning to get an outside apartment anyways, but the increase in rates played a factor in our decision,” said Heaven Hill, a sophomore and resident at the Flats.

Tanat Maichan
“I’m too damn broke for this,” said Kathlynn Short, a freshman and resident at The Flats.

