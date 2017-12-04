Wichita State returns from top-20 win to take on South Dakota State

Close Wichita State center Asbjorn Midtgaard cheers after his teammate's basket Saturday against Baylor. Matt Crow

After notching their first top-20 regular-season win since 2015, No. 8 Wichita State returns to Charles Koch Arena Tuesday to take on South Dakota State.

On Saturday, The Shockers defeated No. 16 Baylor by seven points, breaking the Bears 46 non-conference home win streak.

Wichita State faces South Dakota State for the third time in school history. The Shockers lead the overall series over The Jackrabbits 2-0. They most recently met last December when WSU won 89-67.

South Dakota State is 7-3 this season, losing their most recent game by 20 points to Missouri State.

The Jackrabbits’ two standout players in last year’s matchup were junior guard Tevin King, who got 13 points and five rebounds, and senior guard/forward Reed Tellinghuisen, who got 12 points and four rebounds.

In the WSU-Baylor game, senior guard Conner Frankamp scored 17 points, and senior center Shaquille Morris added 15.

Frankamp went five for eight from three, tying sophomore guard Landry Shamet’s record of 29 straight games with a three-point basket.

Tipoff is 7 p.m. Saturday at Koch Arena.

Disclaimer: This story was written before the latest college basketball rankings were released.