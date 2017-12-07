Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Students can offer input on YMCA at Thursday’s focus group

Matthew Kelly, Copy ChiefDecember 6, 2017

A focus group will be held Thursday for students to offer their input on what should be included in the YMCA and wellness facility set to be built on Innovation Campus within the next few years.

Courtesy Photo

The focus group will take place from 1-2:30 p.m. in the Rhatigan Student Center room 258, and an architect will be on hand to take notes on student feedback.

The student fee that is funding the joint facility was endorsed by the Student Government Association in May and approved by the Kansas Board of Regents in June. However, no formal agreement between Wichita State and the YMCA has been reached.

In an August interview with The Sunflower, Vice President for Student Affairs Teri Hall projected that the facility, which will be located across Mike Oatman Drive from the Eck Stadium parking lot, would be up and running by fall of 2019.

In the past, students have expressed concerns that the university administration disregarded student input on the Y partnership.

Hall disputed that students were being left out of the decision-making process.

“We’re going to include students in this process all the way through.”

