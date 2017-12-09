Shamet saves Shockers in Stillwater
Landry Shamet scored a career-high 30 points against Oklahoma State
Landry Shamet kicked the curse at Gallagher-Iba Arena, as No. 6 Wichita State avenged their loss to Oklahoma State a season ago.
In the first half, seven of the eight Shockers to touch the floor committed a turnover, adding to WSU’s 12 mounting first-half turnovers. Shamet responded to a slow offensive start by WSU in the first-half, with minutes of the season.
Shamet turned back-to-back free throws, a charge on the other end, and a three-pointer before the buzzer, into an 8-0 WSU run to take only their second lead of the game — 26-23 — at halftime. Shamet scored a career-high 30 points in 36 minutes of action; WSU won for the first time in Stillwater, Oklahoma, since 1957.
Shamet continued his offensive production with a deep three-pointer at the start of the second half, kickstarting a 23-point second-half showcase. He was three for three from deep in the final 20 minutes, and 14-16 from the charity stripe.
Each team traded the lead for the first nine minutes of the second half until Rauno Nurger put WSU up 49-46 with a three-pointer from the wing with 11:15 left in play.
Conner Frankamp scored 14 points, including two three-pointers — extending his school-record 31 consecutive games with a made three-pointer.
Shaq Morris fouled out, becoming the first Shocker to foul out this season. He ends the NCAA’s longest streak of 37 games without a player fouling out. He was limited to one rebound, one assist and a three-pointer — his only make in four attempts from the field — in 24 minutes of action.
The Shockers (8-1) defeated a Big 12 opponent for the second straight Saturday, outlasting the Cowboys 78-66. WSU is 2-0 against Big 12 opponents next week, and will play Oklahoma next Saturday in Wichita at INTRUST Bank Arena.
The Sooners moved to 7-1 after defeating No. 25 USC on the road, 85-83 on Saturday.