Shockers move down to No. 11; prepare for Arkansas State

Close Wichita State forward Darral Willis Jr. celebrates after scoring in the second half against Oklahoma Sooners in Intrust Bank Arena. Brian Hayes

Brian Hayes Wichita State forward Darral Willis Jr. celebrates after scoring in the second half against Oklahoma Sooners in Intrust Bank Arena.

Advertisement

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Following an eight-point loss to Oklahoma on Saturday, the previously No. 3 Shockers dropped eight spots in the AP poll to No. 11.

“[We’re just] staying positive and staying with the process,” sophomore guard Landry Shamet said following the loss.

The Sooners, unranked coming into Saturday’s game, moved up to No. 17 in the poll.

Wichita State returns to Koch Arena Tuesday to face Arkansas State. In the only prior meeting between the two schools in 1972, the Shockers defeated the Red Wolves.

This season, Arkansas State is 4-7 overall. The Red Wolves are coming off of a one-point win over Florida Atlantic in their most recent game.

Arkansas State guards Deven Simms and Ty Cockfield were the only two players to score in double digits against Florida Atlantic. Simms had 22 and Cockfield had 16. The Red Wolves went 3 of 17 from three-point range.

In WSU’s last game, senior forward Darral Willis led the team in both points and rebounds, racking up 21 and 12 respectively. Shamet contributed 17 points.

WSU has a scoring margin of +16.0, whereas Arkansas State’s is -3.3. WSU has the best rebounding margin in the country, at +13.1. Arkansas State’s rebound margin is just +1.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m., and the game will be broadcasted on Cox HD 2022.