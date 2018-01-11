Student Conduct’s Mandy Hambleton resigning

Courtesy Mandy Hambleton, assistant vice president for student advocacy, intervention and accountability and deputy Title IX coordinator for students is resigning from Wichita State next month. Advertisement

Assistant Vice President for Student Advocacy, Intervention and Accountability and Deputy Title IX Coordinator for Students Mandy Hambleton is resigning from Wichita State.

Hambleton will leave WSU next month.

She has accepted the position of Title IX program director at Florida State University, her alma mater.

“There’s a lot of personal and professional reasons I decided that it was time for a new opportunity,” Hambleton said.

“I think every institution has its high points and its challenges, and Wichita State is no different,” Hambleton said. “Wichita has never really felt like home to me.”

Hambleton began at WSU in July 2014 as director of student conduct and community standards. She was promoted to Assistant Vice President for Student Advocacy, Intervention and Accountability in January 2016.

Hambleton announced her resignation in a Facebook post last month. Vice President for Student Affairs Teri Hall said the university would not release a statement regarding Hambleton’s resignation.

“Statements are usually released for executive or dean level positions,” Hall said in an email.

Hall also said the university was in the process of reviewing Hambleton’s position description, and hoped to have a replacement for the position start late spring or early summer.

“Certainly, we would hope to find some who is smart, honest, process oriented and current on best practices as Mandy is,” Hall said about the replacement search.

“Until we know if we are changing the position description we won’t know what other qualities or experiences we are looking for in a candidate,” Hall said in the email.

Hambleton said she wouldn’t leave at the start of the semester “to make sure I have time to train employees… as well as close up active cases that are currently in process.”

Hambleton said one of the highlights of her time at WSU was helping to reshape faculty and staff’s perceptions of student conduct.

“Individuals now see (student conduct) as a resource on campus, and not just somewhere students go when they get in trouble.”