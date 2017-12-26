Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Kansas Board of Regents approve online degree in homeland security

Wichita State will offer the degree beginning in the spring.

Evan Pflugradt, Opinion EditorDecember 26, 2017

Wichita State will offer a four-year, online bachelor’s degree in homeland security, beginning in the spring.

The Kansas Board of Regents approved the degree program at their December meeting Wednesday.

The degree program offers students an overview of homeland security with an emphasis on law enforcement operations. The degree fits as part of WSU’s criminal justice degree.

This degree intertwines with WSU’s criminal justice degree as well, creating opportunities in a number of different fields.

Wichita State is the only KBOR university to offer a bachelor’s degree in homeland security. Two-year programs exists at select Kansas community colleges.

“There aren’t many of these types of programs in the nation,” Mark Porcaro, executive director of online learning said in a university release.

The 120-credit-hour program is available exclusively online.

 

