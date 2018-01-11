Wichita State commits nominated to McDonald’s All American team
Shooting guard Erik Stevenson and point guard Alex Lomax will each join the Shockers six-person freshman class next season.
Wichita State commitments Erik Stevenson and Alex Lomax have each been nominated to the McDonald’s All American team.
Stevenson, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard out of Timberline High School in Washington, is a three-star recruit rated by 24/7 Sports and ESPN.
Lomax, a 6-0 point guard out of Memphis, Tennessee, is a four-star recruit rated by 24/7 Sports and ESPN, and the No. 27 point guard in the country rated by ESPN.
The McDonald’s All American game brings together some of the top-rated players in college basketball. Invitations were announced Thursday. The selections include 283 men and 424 women, and final rosters are announced on Jan. 18.
The McDonald’s All American game will be played on March 28 in Atlanta, Georgia, and broadcasted on ESPN.
Stevenson and Lomax are two of the six freshmen set to join the Shockers next season.