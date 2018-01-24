Brownback confirmed as international religious freedom ambassador at-large

Sam Brownback shakes interim-Provost Rick Muma's hand at the Experiential Engineering building on Innovation Campus last spring. Brownback was confirmed as ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback was confirmed as the religious freedom ambassador at-large by a vote of 50-49.

Brownback’s confirmation clears the way for Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer, a Johnson County plastic surgeon, to succeed him as Kansas governor.

A 50-49 cloture vote by the U.S. Senate — a deadlock broken by Vice President Mike Pence’s 50th vote in favor — on Wednesday cleared the way for a confirmation vote on Trump’s appointment of Brownback to an at-large ambassadorship for international religious freedom, based in Washington, D.C. Senators voted on party lines. Republicans control the senate with 51 seats, but John McCain (R-Ari.) and Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) were both absent, leaving a 49-49 split, leaving Pence with the deciding vote.

Brownback, who was nominated for the ambassadorship by President Donald Trump in July, is one of the nations most unpopular governors.