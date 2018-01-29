Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Frankamp ends three-point streak at 40 games

Conner Frankamp surpassed a record set by Steve Kerr in 1988.

Evan Pflugradt, Opinion EditorJanuary 28, 2018Leave a Comment

Wichita State guard Conner Frankamp entered the court before the game against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles in Koch arena

Brian Hayes

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story said Conner Frankamp surpassed Steve Kerr’s record for consecutive games with a made three-point shot. Kerr’s streak of 38 games was over the 1987-88 season, a single season. Frankamp’s record of 40 games was spread over two seasons. While Frankamp did surpass the 38-game mark, the NCAA does not recognize Frankamp’s record of 40 consecutive games with a made three because the streak was made over two seasons and not one. 

———————

Conner Frankamp failed to make a three-pointer for the first time in 40 games in Sunday’s game against Tulsa, going 0-5 from deep.

For the first time since Dec. 28, 2016, Frankamp was held without a made three-pointer.

Frankamp’s 40-game streak surpassed seven-time NBA Champion Steve Kerr’s record of 38, set at Arizona in 1988. Frankamp’s record was spread over two seasons, comparatively to Kerr’s record which was set in one season, and therefore Frankamp is not credited by the NCAA for holding the record for consecutive games with a made three-point shot.

Frankamp, a career 40 percent three-point shooter at Wichita State, is two threes away from becoming the seventh Shocker to reach 150 career threes.

