Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Shockers giving Temple ‘full, undivided attention’ to secure first win over the Owls

Aliyah Funschelle, ReporterJanuary 31, 2018Leave a Comment

Landry+Shamet+celebrates+a+three-point+shot+during+the+Shockers+victory+over+Tulsa.
Landry Shamet celebrates a three-point shot during the Shockers victory over Tulsa.

Landry Shamet celebrates a three-point shot during the Shockers victory over Tulsa.

Brian Hayes

Brian Hayes

Landry Shamet celebrates a three-point shot during the Shockers victory over Tulsa.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






No. 16 Wichita State has the opportunity to get head coach Gregg Marshall his 80th true road win on Thursday at Temple.

Temple and Wichita State have met only three times—with The Shockers not winning a single one.

The two most recently met in November of 2011 at the Puerto Rico Tipoff where Temple won by four in overtime.

This season, The Owls are 11-10 overall and 3-6 in The American. They are most recently coming off of 28-point blowout win against UConn.

“They are playing really well right now, they just blew out UConn. They are, obviously well-coached,” head coach Gregg Marshall said. “They just do it right. They are not real complicated. They just guard you, they share the ball and they can all score it.”

Temple’s backcourt produces the most points for The Owls: Quinton Rose and Shizz Alston.

Rose averages 14.2 points per game, 4.4 rebounds per game, and 2. 4 assists per game. He produced 17 points in their most recent game along with three assists and zero turnovers.

Alston averages 13.1 points per game, 3.5 rebounds per game, and 2.4 assists per game. He dropped 18 against UConn and had four assists and zero turnovers.

“He’s got some really good players,” Marshall said. “We’ve got to go up there and play well to win. We know that.”

The Owls average 67.5 points per game with a -1.0 scoring margin. They also have a counterproductive rebounding margin with a -3.6 margin and averaging 34.2 rebounds per game.

“They’ve got our full and undivided attention,” Marshall said. “As I’ve said, we’ll have to play well to win there.”

The Shockers rank fourth nationally in rebound margin at 10.5 and have only been outrebounded once this season. Their scoring margin is at 14.4 averaging 83.4 points while holding their opponents to 69.

Wichita State also ranks third nationally for assists after averaging 19.1 assists per game. No team has out-assisted The Shockers in the entire month of January.

Temple and Wichita State have both their meetings of the season within two weeks of each other. The two face off again Feb. 15th. Marshall said the benefits of playing games close together all comes down to the outcome of the first meeting.

“It depends on if we win the first game. It’s easier on the scout, because generally they don’t change a whole lot in a couple weeks,” Marshall said. “It just depends on if you win, lose…a lot of factors that go into that.”

Junior forward Markis McDuffie has family ties to Temple. His sister, Sierra McDuffie, is in her second season as a graduate manager on the Temple men’s basketball staff.

Senior center Shaquille Morris is just 20 points away from reaching 1,000 career points. He will be the 46th member, just the eighth player in Marshall’s era, of the 1,000-point club.

Morris scored exactly 20 in Sunday’s win over Tulsa.

Tipoff is at 6 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPN2.

Leave a Comment

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

Grading Wichita State at midway through conference play
Grading Wichita State at midway through conference play
Coaching for a cause; Marshall supports Coaching for Literacy
Coaching for a cause; Marshall supports Coaching for Literacy
Frankamp ends three-point streak at 40 games
Frankamp ends three-point streak at 40 games
Reaves leads Shockers to 700th win at Koch Arena
Reaves leads Shockers to 700th win at Koch Arena
PHOTOS: Havoc in the Heartland Series Ends in Heartbreak for Tulsa
PHOTOS: Havoc in the Heartland Series Ends in Heartbreak for Tulsa

Other stories filed under Sports

Grading Wichita State at midway through conference play
Grading Wichita State at midway through conference play
Coaching for a cause; Marshall supports Coaching for Literacy
Coaching for a cause; Marshall supports Coaching for Literacy
Frankamp ends three-point streak at 40 games
Frankamp ends three-point streak at 40 games
Reaves leads Shockers to 700th win at Koch Arena
Reaves leads Shockers to 700th win at Koch Arena
PHOTOS: Havoc in the Heartland Series Ends in Heartbreak for Tulsa
PHOTOS: Havoc in the Heartland Series Ends in Heartbreak for Tulsa
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Shockers giving Temple ‘full, undivided attention’ to secure first win over the Owls

    Men's Basketball

    Coaching for a cause; Marshall supports Coaching for Literacy

  • Shockers giving Temple ‘full, undivided attention’ to secure first win over the Owls

    Men's Basketball

    Reaves leads Shockers to 700th win at Koch Arena

  • Shockers giving Temple ‘full, undivided attention’ to secure first win over the Owls

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers go for 700th win in The Roundhouse Sunday

  • Shockers giving Temple ‘full, undivided attention’ to secure first win over the Owls

    Men's Basketball

    ‘We just had to get back to who we were’

  • Shockers giving Temple ‘full, undivided attention’ to secure first win over the Owls

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers to see potential starting lineup change after dropping two-straight

  • Shockers giving Temple ‘full, undivided attention’ to secure first win over the Owls

    Men's Basketball

    Houston hands Shockers second-straight conference loss

  • Shockers giving Temple ‘full, undivided attention’ to secure first win over the Owls

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers looking to extend nation’s longest road win streak Saturday

  • Shockers giving Temple ‘full, undivided attention’ to secure first win over the Owls

    Men's Basketball

    American Conference beats out Big East, Big Ten, and Big 12 in RPI

  • Shockers giving Temple ‘full, undivided attention’ to secure first win over the Owls

    Men's Basketball

    Tit for tat: SMU snaps Shockers’ home win streak after losing their own

  • Shockers giving Temple ‘full, undivided attention’ to secure first win over the Owls

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers to host defending conference champion Wednesday