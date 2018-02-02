Temple upsets No. 16 Wichita State in Shockers’ first OT of the season

Wichita State forward Rashard Kelly attempts to get the rebound during the first half against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Koch Arena.

The unranked Temple Owls handed No. 16 Wichita State their third conference loss after going into overtime.

Down two, The Shockers had the opportunity to win the game by a three from junior forward Markis McDuffie.

McDuffie missed and The Shockers couldn’t take control of the ball to get off another shot, allowing The Owls to secure the win.

Before heading into overtime, The Shockers were up two with only 12.6 seconds remaining. The Owls were able to open the floor for junior guard Shizz Alston to get the game-tying layup.

Wichita State had the ball with five seconds remaining—head coach Gregg Marshall still with three timeouts.

Marshall allowed to let the clock run leaving senior forward Zach Brown taking the decision-making three from the corner. Brown couldn’t deliver causing The Shockers to head into their first overtime game of the season.

Despite how the final few minutes of the game looked, Wichita State was able to maintain a sizable lead for a majority of the second half.

Temple’s 16-5 run over Wichita State changed it all.

Committing 17 turnovers, The Shockers weren’t able to pull ahead, allowing the game to come down to the final few possessions.

Wichita State and Temple shot almost identical. The Shockers made 28 of their 68 field goal attempts, and The Owls 28 of their 66.

Temple made one more three than Wichita State with nine on 23 attempts.

Sophomore guard Austin Reaves hit three consecutive threes, but then missed his next four. The guard still finished with 20 points, five rebounds, and one assist.

Senior center Shaquille Morris finished with 24 points, making him hit the 1,000-point mark. Morris is the 46th player in school history to reach that milestone.

The Shockers are back on the road at Memphis on Tuesday. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. and will be broadcasted on CBS Sports.