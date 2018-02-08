Sex offender list becomes available on WSU police website

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Wichita State’s sex offender list became available on the WSU police website Tuesday. Previously, the list was only available as a hard copy at the university police department.

The list reveals that there are five registered sex offenders on Wichita State’s campus.

The list is updated three times a year — once before the start of each semester, including the summer.

The sex offender list was last updated before the start of the spring semester, according to university police.

The full list, including names, photos, and physical descriptions of the registered offenders, is available on the WSU police department’s website.

Four of the five registered offenders at WSU are registered in Sedgwick County. One is registered in Cowley County.

The Campus Sex Crimes Prevention Act, a federal statute that went into effect in 2002, requires universities to provide information concerning registered sex offenders.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is required to notify WSU police about registered sex offenders attending classes at or employed by the university.