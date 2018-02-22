Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Kansas Governor orders state agencies closed Thursday, deletes tweet, runs correction

Chance Swaim, Editor in ChiefFebruary 21, 2018Leave a Comment

Students bundles up for the first day of Spring classes on Wichita State campus. The start of classes was delayed due to dangerous windchill.

With ice raining from the sky and rain sticking to the roads, Gov. Jeff Colyer ordered all state government agencies to close from midnight to 5 p.m. Thursday through his Twitter account. But within minutes the tweet was deleted, and he posted a correction, saying the closure applies only to Shawnee County — the county of the state’s capital. 

The Sunflower, which prints Mondays and Thursdays, has delayed its Thursday paper and will be available in racks Friday morning. Wichita State has not made an announcement about closures, and classes will resume as scheduled unless an announcement is made. 

Wichita State made an announcement Wednesday afternoon, telling students: “Your safety is of the utmost importance, and we encourage you to use your discretion and contact your instructor or supervisor if you feel it is not feasible for you to make it to campus. Any closings or delays will be announced via the Rave alert system, wichita.edu and @WichitaState on Twitter and @Wichita.State on Facebook. You can also call the WSU inclement weather line for updates at 316-978-6633.”

Education dean says faculty weren’t left out of Wonder conversation
Judge says retaliation lawsuit against WSU can move forward
Bardo to testify in front of U.S. Congress
Wichita State faculty ask to discuss Koch family-funded school
LGBTQ safe zone training offered to WSU students, staff
Student Government requests crosswalk signs
Bank of America adjacent to Wichita State campus robbed
Hungate talks transgender issues, education at GOP state convention
Education dean says faculty weren’t left out of Wonder conversation
President Bardo talks innovation with U.S. Congress
