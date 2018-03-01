Bardo calls for student fee committee to reconvene in public

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Wichita State President John Bardo sent a statement to Vice President for Student Affairs Teri Hall calling for the Student Fee Committee to “reconvenes and holds its deliberations in public, so that the campus and the community know we are committed to the First Amendment and the freedom of speech required in a first-class university.”

The Student Fees Committee — a group of students from the Student Government and university administrators — met Friday behind closed doors, barring reporters from The Sunflower and The Wichita Eagle from entry to the student fee deliberations.

Monday, The Sunflower wrote about how members of the Student Fees Committee might be retaliating for investigative reporting. That evening, the committee released its recommendations, cutting The Sunflower’s operating funds request in half.

Bardo’s full statement was: