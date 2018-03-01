Bardo calls for student fee committee to reconvene in public
Wichita State President John Bardo sent a statement to Vice President for Student Affairs Teri Hall calling for the Student Fee Committee to “reconvenes and holds its deliberations in public, so that the campus and the community know we are committed to the First Amendment and the freedom of speech required in a first-class university.”
The Student Fees Committee — a group of students from the Student Government and university administrators — met Friday behind closed doors, barring reporters from The Sunflower and The Wichita Eagle from entry to the student fee deliberations.
Monday, The Sunflower wrote about how members of the Student Fees Committee might be retaliating for investigative reporting. That evening, the committee released its recommendations, cutting The Sunflower’s operating funds request in half.
Bardo’s full statement was:
“The current discussion on Sunflower funding has raised First Amendment questions. I have spoken numerous times about my concern regarding First Amendment censorship at universities, especially involving freedom of speech. The fee committee, I believe, acted within the rules of the Kansas Open Meetings Act, however, there are normally not constitutional questions regarding fees. At this stage of the student fee process it is a student senate decision. SGA recommends fees to the President. I think that recommendation will have more credibility if the fee committee reconvenes and holds its deliberations in public, so that the campus and community know we are committed to the First Amendment and the freedom of speech required in a first-class university.”
