Student fees committee recommends $0 for Mikrokosmos literary journal

Aaron Bristow-Rodriguez, poetry editor of MikroKosmos, holds up a paper that has budget breakdown during the SGA meeting where student fees were supposed to be discussed.

The oldest literary journal in Kansas could cease to exist if the Student Fees Committee recommendations pass.

The committee recommended that Wichita State’s literary journal, Mikrokosmos, receives no student fees this year.

The literary journal, whose first issue was printed in 1958, requested $3,700 for next year.

Mikrokosmos Editor-in-Chief Katie Amundsen said during public forum of Wednesday’s student government meeting that she wasn’t surprised by the committee’s recommendation.

“Without the support of SGA, it is very likely that Mikro will cease to exist,” Amundsen said.

She urged student senators to vote against the cut, saying many students do not understand how important it is for WSU to have a literary journal.

“Any reputable higher learning institution has a literary journal,” Amundsen said, including Butler Community College.

“Without Mikro, our graduate program will be much less enticing for prospective students in all disciplines.”

Amundsen pointed out that graduate students teach the majority of English composition classes at WSU, which is a required class for all undergraduate students.

“It’s obvious that you’d want qualified, high-quality instructors as the first point of contact for first year students in all majors.”

Amundsen said publishing is not limited to English students, and that the literary journal presents opportunities for art and design students, who help with the design aspect of the journal.

Aaron Bristow-Rodriguez, poetry editor of Mikrokosmos, said the journal has requested less funding throughout the years to align with budget cuts.

Last year, the literary journal sought $4,200 in student fees and ended up receiving $2,000, compared to fiscal years 2014 and 2015 when the journal received $5,500 in student fees.

“We are working with these budget cuts,” Bristow-Rodriguez said. “We are looking at options to save money in order to continue to print this magazine. “