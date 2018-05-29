Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

University of Kentucky linguistics chair named LAS dean

Matthew Kelly, Editor in ChiefMay 29, 2018Leave a Comment

Andrew Hippisley, chair of linguistics at the University of Kentucky, was named dean of Wichita State’s Fairmount College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Tuesday.

Hippisley, who joined Kentcky’s linguistics program in 2007, was one of four finalists for the position. He replaces Ron Matson, longtime dean of LAS, who retired after 48 years at WSU.

“I am a strong believer in and advocate for a liberal arts experience,” Hippisley said in a university press release. “As dean of the Fairmount College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, I would serve as champion-in-chief of a liberal arts education as an intrinsic value whose scope is the whole person.”

Other finalists for the position included an interim dean of the college of humanities and social sciences at George Mason University; an associate dean of political science at Jackson State University; and an associate dean of the college of arts, humanities, and social sciences at Millsersville University of Pennsylvania.

 

Wichita State receives $12 million gift from oilman, wife
Asbestos removal begins at Fairmount Towers next week
Muma named Wichita State’s provost
Bardo: ‘Do we wish we were an elite little liberal arts college?’
Kansas Sunshine Coalition honors The Sunflower for ‘courageous work’
Kelly promises to investigate Innovation Campus if elected governor
Svaty rolls out pro-choice running mate despite anti-abortion voting history
Wichita State receives $12 million gift from oilman, wife
Asbestos removal begins at Fairmount Towers next week
Muma named Wichita State’s provost
