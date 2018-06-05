Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Bohm drafted third overall by Phillies

Aliyah Funschelle, ReporterJune 4, 2018Leave a Comment

Wichita State junior Alec Bohm throws to first for an out against USF Friday evening at Eck Stadium.

Fresh out of high school, Alec Bohm entered the MLB Draft in 2015. He was not selected.

Three years later, everything changed.

Bohm, who just completed his junior year as Wichita State’s third baseman, was selected Monday by the Philadelphia Phillies with the third overall pick of the 2018 MLB Draft.

Bohm became the 15th Shocker to be drafted in the first round. He also made American Athletic Conference history, becoming the conference’s highest-ever draft pick.

In the 2018 season, Bohm hit .339 , with a team-high 57 runs, 55 RBIs, 14 doubles, 16 home runs, 39 walks, and nine stolen bases.

Bohm was named a second-team All-American by Baseball America, and was a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and the Dick Howser Trophy in his junior campaign.

 

