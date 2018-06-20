Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Wichita State seeks approval of tuition, fees increases

Matthew Kelly, Editor in ChiefJune 20, 2018Leave a Comment

Wichita State has proposed a 2.5-percent tuition increase and a 0.9-percent fees increase for the upcoming school year.

Tuition and fees proposals will be voted on at the Kansas Board of Regents meeting held Wednesday and Thursday in Topeka.

Resident tuition and fees at WSU have more than tripled in the last 20 years. Last year, WSU students saw a 2.5-percent tuition increase and a 2.45-percent fees increase.

According to the written proposal submitted to the board by WSU, the tuition increase will generate an additional $2,185,428 in revenue and will “offset mandatory expenditures related to employee fringe benefits, utilty costs, promotions in tenure track academic rank and tenure, and student retention and enrollment efforts.”

A 2.8-percent tuition increase has been proposed for the University of Kansas, along with a 2.6-percent increase for Pittsburg State, 2.5-percent increases for Emporia State and Fort Hayes State, and a 1.1 percent increase for Kansas State.

About the Writer
Matthew Kelly, Editor in Chief
Matthew Kelly is the editor in chief of The Sunflower.  Kelly is a junior majoring in political science and is a member of the honors college.  Kelly was born in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to pursue a career in political journalism after graduation.
