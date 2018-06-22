Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

Shamet drafted in first round by Sixers

Aliyah Funschelle, ReporterJune 21, 2018Leave a Comment

Landry+Shamet+celebrates+a+three-point+shot+during+a+Shocker+victory+over+Tulsa+last+season.
Landry Shamet celebrates a three-point shot during a Shocker victory over Tulsa last season.

Landry Shamet celebrates a three-point shot during a Shocker victory over Tulsa last season.

Brian Hayes

Brian Hayes

Landry Shamet celebrates a three-point shot during a Shocker victory over Tulsa last season.

Advertisement

Former Shocker point guard Landry Shamet was selected in the first round of the NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers as the 26th overall pick.

As a late first-round pick, Shamet is guaranteed a minimum of $1.3 million.

Shamet became just the sixth Shocker ever to be selected in the first round. Most recently, Xavier McDaniel was taken as the fourth pick in the 1985 draft.

In the weeks leading up to the draft, Shamet had an opportunity to showcase his notable shooting range to NBA teams.

In mid-May, he traveled to Chicago to participate in the NBA Draft Combine. Afterwards, he spent a month and a half fine-tuning his skills at Sports Academy HQ in Thousand Oaks, California.

In the week and a half leading up to the draft, Shamet traveled to San Francisco, Los Angeles — to work out for the Lakers — Phoenix, Atlanta, Orlando, Indianapolis, Brooklyn, and Philadelphia.

Shamet’s jumpshot helped him stand out from other prospects and caught the eye of national media outlets, with Bleacher Report pegging him as the “best shooter in this year’s NBA Draft.”

Last season, Shamet shot 56 percent from the field and 44.2 percent from the three — averaging 31.7 minutes, 14.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 5.2 assists a game.

As a redshirt sophomore, Shamet was first team All-American Athletic Conference and an AP All-American honorable mention.

He is ranked second all-time at Wichita State in three-point percentage (.437), seventh in three-point field goals (159), and second in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.64) — right behind Fred VanVleet.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

Marshall’s ‘first star player’ becomes newest addition to Shocker coaching staff
Marshall’s ‘first star player’ becomes newest addition to Shocker coaching staff
Shockers complete 2018-2019 roster with West Virginia transfer
Shockers complete 2018-2019 roster with West Virginia transfer
Morris denies reports of hiring NFL representative
Morris denies reports of hiring NFL representative
JuCo All-American joins Wichita State’s spring recruiting class
JuCo All-American joins Wichita State’s spring recruiting class
Markis McDuffie enters NBA Draft
Markis McDuffie enters NBA Draft

Other stories filed under Showcase

Regents approve tuition, fees increases for Wichita State
Regents approve tuition, fees increases for Wichita State
Grant will pay for students to relocate to Wichita, attend WSU Tech
Grant will pay for students to relocate to Wichita, attend WSU Tech
Bohm drafted third overall, Jenista taken in second round
Bohm drafted third overall, Jenista taken in second round
Kelly promises to investigate Innovation Campus if elected governor
Kelly promises to investigate Innovation Campus if elected governor
Wichita State receives $12 million gift from oilman, wife
Wichita State receives $12 million gift from oilman, wife
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Shamet drafted in first round by Sixers

    Sports

    From small towns to the national stage: Veith, True, and Odle head to the NCAA Championships

  • Shamet drafted in first round by Sixers

    Baseball

    Bohm drafted third overall, Jenista taken in second round

  • Shamet drafted in first round by Sixers

    Men's Basketball

    Marshall’s ‘first star player’ becomes newest addition to Shocker coaching staff

  • Shamet drafted in first round by Sixers

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers complete 2018-2019 roster with West Virginia transfer

  • Shamet drafted in first round by Sixers

    Men's Basketball

    Morris denies reports of hiring NFL representative