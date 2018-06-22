Shamet drafted in first round by Sixers

Former Shocker point guard Landry Shamet was selected in the first round of the NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers as the 26th overall pick.

As a late first-round pick, Shamet is guaranteed a minimum of $1.3 million.

Shamet became just the sixth Shocker ever to be selected in the first round. Most recently, Xavier McDaniel was taken as the fourth pick in the 1985 draft.

In the weeks leading up to the draft, Shamet had an opportunity to showcase his notable shooting range to NBA teams.

In mid-May, he traveled to Chicago to participate in the NBA Draft Combine. Afterwards, he spent a month and a half fine-tuning his skills at Sports Academy HQ in Thousand Oaks, California.

In the week and a half leading up to the draft, Shamet traveled to San Francisco, Los Angeles — to work out for the Lakers — Phoenix, Atlanta, Orlando, Indianapolis, Brooklyn, and Philadelphia.

Shamet’s jumpshot helped him stand out from other prospects and caught the eye of national media outlets, with Bleacher Report pegging him as the “best shooter in this year’s NBA Draft.”

Last season, Shamet shot 56 percent from the field and 44.2 percent from the three — averaging 31.7 minutes, 14.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 5.2 assists a game.

As a redshirt sophomore, Shamet was first team All-American Athletic Conference and an AP All-American honorable mention.

He is ranked second all-time at Wichita State in three-point percentage (.437), seventh in three-point field goals (159), and second in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.64) — right behind Fred VanVleet.