Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

Sunflower Archives: Armstrong settles in as WSU president

Matthew Kelly, Editor in ChiefJuly 6, 2018Leave a Comment

Thirty-five years ago this week, Warren Armstrong began his tenure as president of Wichita State.

In his 10 years on the job, Armstrong oversaw the establishment of the National Institute for Aviation Research and WSU winning a College World Series title, but he is perhaps best remembered for his 1986 decision to discontinue the university’s football program after 89 years. 

Armstrong was proceeded as president by Clark Ahlberg and succeeded by Eugene Hughes. He died in 2004 at the age of 70.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


About the Writer
Matthew Kelly, Editor in Chief
Matthew Kelly is the editor in chief of The Sunflower.  Kelly is a junior majoring in political science and is a member of the honors college.  Kelly was born in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to pursue a career in political journalism after graduation.
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Arts & Culture

Shock the Yard shakes Koch Arena
Shock the Yard shakes Koch Arena
PHOTOS: Wooden Swords, Calligraphy and Yaki-Soba; Japan Fest Fills the RSC with Fun
PHOTOS: Wooden Swords, Calligraphy and Yaki-Soba; Japan Fest Fills the RSC with Fun
Book review: Wichita camp comes to light
Book review: Wichita camp comes to light
Japanese Culture Association prepares to roll out Japan Fest
Japanese Culture Association prepares to roll out Japan Fest
Student finds freedom in drag show
Student finds freedom in drag show

Other stories filed under Campus

WSU announces director for new Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance
WSU announces director for new Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance
Student struck by vehicle on campus
Student struck by vehicle on campus
Wichita State to add Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Panda Express in the Rhatigan Student Center
Wichita State to add Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Panda Express in the Rhatigan Student Center
Bardo: ‘Solid’ fall enrollment likely means more tripling in student housing
Bardo: ‘Solid’ fall enrollment likely means more tripling in student housing
Regents approve tuition, fees increases for Wichita State
Regents approve tuition, fees increases for Wichita State
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Sunflower Archives: Armstrong settles in as WSU president

    Campus

    Student struck by vehicle on campus

  • Sunflower Archives: Armstrong settles in as WSU president

    Campus

    Bardo: ‘Solid’ fall enrollment likely means more tripling in student housing

  • Sunflower Archives: Armstrong settles in as WSU president

    News

    Regents president to get raise

  • Sunflower Archives: Armstrong settles in as WSU president

    Campus

    Regents approve tuition, fees increases for Wichita State

  • Sunflower Archives: Armstrong settles in as WSU president

    Campus

    Wichita State seeks approval of tuition, fees increases