Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

Assistant/associate VP for academic affairs finalists named

Matthew Kelly, Editor in ChiefJuly 9, 2018Leave a Comment

Four finalists for assistant/associate vice president for academic affairs at Wichita State have been named, according to a university release.

Finalists, all of whom are current WSU employees, include Jeffrey Jarman, distinguished director of the Elliott School of Communication, Deepak Gupta, director of engineering technology, Kaye Monk-Morgan, assistant dean of students for the college of liberal arts, and Michael Jorgenson, associate professor with a focus in ergonomics and biomechanics.

Finalists will participate in a series of interviews between Monday and Wednesday, and will be available to meet faculty, staff, and students in 109 Morrison Hall at designated times Tuesday and Wednesday, the release said.

Rick Muma vacated his position as senior associate vice president for academic affairs and strategic enrollment management when he was named provost and chief academic officer in May.

In an email, Muma said his successor “should be able to use best practices in assessment, accreditation, and strategic planning” while navigating “the complicated and rapidly changing higher education environment.”

The university website shows that an associate vice president for strategic enrollment management position is also open, but finalists have yet to be named. Both positions were open to application from internal candidates only.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


About the Writer
Matthew Kelly, Editor in Chief
Matthew Kelly is the editor in chief of The Sunflower.  Kelly is a junior majoring in political science and is a member of the honors college.  Kelly was born in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to pursue a career in political journalism after graduation.
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Campus

Sunflower Archives: Armstrong settles in as WSU president
Sunflower Archives: Armstrong settles in as WSU president
WSU announces director for new Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance
WSU announces director for new Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance
Student struck by vehicle on campus
Student struck by vehicle on campus
Wichita State to add Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Panda Express in the Rhatigan Student Center
Wichita State to add Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Panda Express in the Rhatigan Student Center
Bardo: ‘Solid’ fall enrollment likely means more tripling in student housing
Bardo: ‘Solid’ fall enrollment likely means more tripling in student housing

Other stories filed under News

Sunflower Archives: Armstrong settles in as WSU president
Sunflower Archives: Armstrong settles in as WSU president
PHOTOS: Lucas Hernandez memorialized
PHOTOS: Lucas Hernandez memorialized
WSU announces director for new Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance
WSU announces director for new Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance
Student struck by vehicle on campus
Student struck by vehicle on campus
Wichita State to add Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Panda Express in the Rhatigan Student Center
Wichita State to add Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Panda Express in the Rhatigan Student Center
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Assistant/associate VP for academic affairs finalists named

    Arts & Culture

    Sunflower Archives: Armstrong settles in as WSU president

  • Assistant/associate VP for academic affairs finalists named

    Campus

    Student struck by vehicle on campus

  • Assistant/associate VP for academic affairs finalists named

    Campus

    Bardo: ‘Solid’ fall enrollment likely means more tripling in student housing

  • Assistant/associate VP for academic affairs finalists named

    News

    Regents president to get raise

  • Assistant/associate VP for academic affairs finalists named

    Campus

    Regents approve tuition, fees increases for Wichita State