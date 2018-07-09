Assistant/associate VP for academic affairs finalists named

Four finalists for assistant/associate vice president for academic affairs at Wichita State have been named, according to a university release.

Finalists, all of whom are current WSU employees, include Jeffrey Jarman, distinguished director of the Elliott School of Communication, Deepak Gupta, director of engineering technology, Kaye Monk-Morgan, assistant dean of students for the college of liberal arts, and Michael Jorgenson, associate professor with a focus in ergonomics and biomechanics.

Finalists will participate in a series of interviews between Monday and Wednesday, and will be available to meet faculty, staff, and students in 109 Morrison Hall at designated times Tuesday and Wednesday, the release said.

Rick Muma vacated his position as senior associate vice president for academic affairs and strategic enrollment management when he was named provost and chief academic officer in May.

In an email, Muma said his successor “should be able to use best practices in assessment, accreditation, and strategic planning” while navigating “the complicated and rapidly changing higher education environment.”

The university website shows that an associate vice president for strategic enrollment management position is also open, but finalists have yet to be named. Both positions were open to application from internal candidates only.