Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

President Bardo speaks before U.S. House subcommittee

Evan PflugradtJuly 25, 2018Leave a Comment

President+John+Bardo+talks+about+the+state+of+the+university+and+the+direction+it+is+headed+in+during+an+Unclassified+Professional+Senate+meeting+in+Hubbard+Hall.
President John Bardo talks about the state of the university and the direction it is headed in during an Unclassified Professional Senate meeting in Hubbard Hall.

President John Bardo talks about the state of the university and the direction it is headed in during an Unclassified Professional Senate meeting in Hubbard Hall.

Brian Hayes

Brian Hayes

President John Bardo talks about the state of the university and the direction it is headed in during an Unclassified Professional Senate meeting in Hubbard Hall.

Speaking in front of a U.S. House subcommittee, Wichita State President John Bardo touted applied education as a model to stimulate local economics.

President Bardo was one of 24 invited guest panelists selected to speak in front of the Educational Workforce Committee Wednesday in Washington D.C. Bardo previously spoke in front of a U.S. House subcommittee in February.

Bardo discussed business partnerships, half-credit-hour badge courses, and the university’s affiliation with Wichita Area Technical College, now WSU Tech.

“When you aim the program at the needs of the student, and you aim it at the needs of the community, you get the enrollment,” Bardo said. “Our mission is to provide the best applied learning for our students possible — regardless of major.”

Rep. Ron Estes of Wichita questioned Bardo about the challenges of maintaining a local workforce in the community. Bardo said he hopes to enhance the relationships students develop with local enterprises by creating an innovation district around the university.

According to the Brookings Institute, innovation districts “facilitate the creation and commercialization of new ideas and support metropolitan economies by growing jobs in ways that leverage their distinct economic attributes.”

“We know students go where they think the opportunity is,” Bardo said. “If [students] see that the future may be there, they tend to stay there.

“We know, if the opportunity is there, at least 30 percent of students will stay.”

Bardo said that, by breaking down traditional 16-week courses into half-credit badge courses, the university can maintain competitiveness in the Midwest. Last fall, Wichita State announced an increase of 607 students who enrolled in free, half-credit-hour courses.

“It gets on the transcript … It’s something that can build over time,” Bardo said.

Bardo recommended that universities partner with outside enterprises — following WSU’s Innovation Campus model as a method of stimulating local economies.

“Fundamentally, what Wichita State is trying to do is focus on the future, focus on competitiveness, and help the state of Kansas and the state of the U.S.”

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Tags: , , , , , , ,

About the Writer
Evan Pflugradt, Opinion Editor
Evan Pflugradt is the Opinion Editor and former Editor-in-Chief of The Sunflower. Pflugradt graduated from the Elliott School of Communication in spring 2017, and was recognized as the Elliott School’s Most Outstanding Journalism Graduate for the 2017 graduating class. Pflugradt graduated from Wichita State with a bachelor of arts in communication — journalism. He’s enjoyed...
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under News

Swaim, Sunflower win Betty Gage Holland Award
Swaim, Sunflower win Betty Gage Holland Award
New marching band will play basketball halftime shows
New marching band will play basketball halftime shows
Assistant/associate VP for academic affairs finalists named
Assistant/associate VP for academic affairs finalists named
Sunflower Archives: Armstrong settles in as WSU president
Sunflower Archives: Armstrong settles in as WSU president
PHOTOS: Lucas Hernandez memorialized
PHOTOS: Lucas Hernandez memorialized

Other stories filed under Politics

Kelly promises to investigate Innovation Campus if elected governor
Kelly promises to investigate Innovation Campus if elected governor
Svaty rolls out pro-choice running mate despite anti-abortion voting history
Svaty rolls out pro-choice running mate despite anti-abortion voting history
Kansas Legislature passes bill requiring open student fees deliberations
Kansas Legislature passes bill requiring open student fees deliberations
Hungate talks transgender issues, education at GOP state convention
Hungate talks transgender issues, education at GOP state convention
President Bardo talks innovation with U.S. Congress
President Bardo talks innovation with U.S. Congress
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • President Bardo speaks before U.S. House subcommittee

    Campus

    Wichita State to add Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Panda Express in the Rhatigan Student Center

  • President Bardo speaks before U.S. House subcommittee

    Columns

    Where to whoop-diddy scoop poop at WSU

  • President Bardo speaks before U.S. House subcommittee

    Campus

    Co-founder Dan Carney welcomes visitors to Pizza Hut Museum

  • President Bardo speaks before U.S. House subcommittee

    Men's Basketball

    Markis McDuffie enters NBA Draft

  • President Bardo speaks before U.S. House subcommittee

    Columns

    Pflugradt: Austin Reaves’ departure prompts unnecessary comments calling for more oversight