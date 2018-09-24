Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

Sports in brief — Sept. 24

Evan Pflugradt, Sports EditorSeptember 23, 2018Leave a Comment

Fans+cheer+on+the+Shockers+after+winning+a+point+on+Friday+evening+at+Koch+Arena.+%28Sept.+21%2C+2018%29
Fans cheer on the Shockers after winning a point on Friday evening at Koch Arena. (Sept. 21, 2018)

Fans cheer on the Shockers after winning a point on Friday evening at Koch Arena. (Sept. 21, 2018)

Joseph Barringhaus

Joseph Barringhaus

Fans cheer on the Shockers after winning a point on Friday evening at Koch Arena. (Sept. 21, 2018)

Women's Cross Country runners compete in the 4000 M during the J.K. Gold Classic, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.

Selena Favela
Women’s Cross Country runners compete in the 4000 M during the J.K. Gold Classic, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.

Winny leads XC — Sophomore Winny Koskei led the women’s cross country team to a second-place finish at the Chile Pepper Invitational, hosted Saturday at the University of Arkansas. Koskei placed third, and redshirt junior Rebekah Topham placed fifth. WSU finished with four runners in the top 50.

Selena Favela
Wichita State Men’s Cross Country run the 6000 M during the J.K. Gold Claassic, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.

Men finish fifth — WSU’s men finished fifth at the Chile Pepper Invitational. Three Shockers finished in the top 35 of the 8K, which featured 440 athletes. Redshirt junior Zack Penrod placed twentieth in the competition.

Ella Dominguez
Wichita State’s Giorgia Civita yells after winning a point during their game against Tulane on Friday evening at Koch Arena. (Sept. 21, 2018)

Volleyball sitting on top — WSU volleyball is tied for first place in the American Athletic Conference after the opening week of conference play. WSU, along with Tulsa and Southern Methodist, started with a 2-0 conference record. Tulsa has the best record in the AAC at 9-4. WSU is 7-6 with all losses on the road and three losses to teams ranked inside the top 10 of the AVCA poll.

Easton Thompson
Wichita State’s Bailee Nickerson hits a pitch during their game against Avila on Saturday afternoon at Wilkins Stadium. (Sept. 22, 2018)

Softball blasts runs — WSU softball finished the opening weekend of their fall schedule with two wins. Against Avila on Saturday, WSU blasted 19 runs. Six Shockers had two or more hits. Senior Bailey Lange led with three RBIs in WSU’s 13-2 win over Crowder on Sunday.

Selena Favela
Wichita State senior Taryn Torgerson golfs in the MVC Preview in Oct. 16, 2017.

Teeing off — WSU women’s golf will compete at the Coeur D’Alene Invitational Monday and Tuesday. The tournament features 17 teams. This is the second tournament for the women this season. WSU finished fourth as a team at the Payne Stewart Memorial.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Tags: , ,

About the Contributors
Evan Pflugradt, Sports Editor
Evan Pflugradt is the Sports Editor of The Sunflower. Pflugradt graduated from the Elliott School of Communication in spring 2017, and was recognized as the Elliott School’s Most Outstanding Journalism Graduate for the 2017 graduating class. Pflugradt graduated from Wichita State with a bachelor of arts in communication — journalism. He has previously served as...
Selena Favela, Photo Editor
Selena Favela is the Photo Editor for The Sunflower. Favela is a junior majoring in graphic design with a minor in communications. She is from Wichita, Kansas. After graduation, Favela plans to pursue photography.
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Sports

Sophomore to miss up to 6 weeks with broken thumb
Sophomore to miss up to 6 weeks with broken thumb
Shockers open practice with large class of newcomers
Shockers open practice with large class of newcomers
PHOTOS: Shockers take down Tigers
PHOTOS: Shockers take down Tigers
PHOTOS: Shockers stand out in home opener win
PHOTOS: Shockers stand out in home opener win
Shockers battle Green Wave in five sets
Shockers battle Green Wave in five sets
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Sports in brief — Sept. 24

    Men's Basketball

    Wichita State’s conference schedule includes home CBS broadcast

  • Sports in brief — Sept. 24

    Sports

    Lamb’s long road trip to build 3 years of competitive scheduling

  • Sports in brief — Sept. 24

    Men's Basketball

    5-foot-11 point guard commits to Wichita State

  • Sports in brief — Sept. 24

    Sports

    Volleyball still searching for signature win

  • Sports in brief — Sept. 24

    Men's Basketball

    Stop the madness: Shocker Madness replaced with Black and Yellow Scrimmage