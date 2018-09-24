Sports in brief — Sept. 24

Winny leads XC — Sophomore Winny Koskei led the women’s cross country team to a second-place finish at the Chile Pepper Invitational, hosted Saturday at the University of Arkansas. Koskei placed third, and redshirt junior Rebekah Topham placed fifth. WSU finished with four runners in the top 50.

Men finish fifth — WSU’s men finished fifth at the Chile Pepper Invitational. Three Shockers finished in the top 35 of the 8K, which featured 440 athletes. Redshirt junior Zack Penrod placed twentieth in the competition.

Volleyball sitting on top — WSU volleyball is tied for first place in the American Athletic Conference after the opening week of conference play. WSU, along with Tulsa and Southern Methodist, started with a 2-0 conference record. Tulsa has the best record in the AAC at 9-4. WSU is 7-6 with all losses on the road and three losses to teams ranked inside the top 10 of the AVCA poll.

Softball blasts runs — WSU softball finished the opening weekend of their fall schedule with two wins. Against Avila on Saturday, WSU blasted 19 runs. Six Shockers had two or more hits. Senior Bailey Lange led with three RBIs in WSU’s 13-2 win over Crowder on Sunday.

Teeing off — WSU women’s golf will compete at the Coeur D’Alene Invitational Monday and Tuesday. The tournament features 17 teams. This is the second tournament for the women this season. WSU finished fourth as a team at the Payne Stewart Memorial.