Sports briefs — Sept. 30

Evan Pflugradt, Sports EditorSeptember 30, 2018

Wichita State outfielder Bailee Nickerson records a hit against Oklahoma State. Wichita State lost to Oklahoma State on the game held Sept. 27, 2018 at Wilkins Stadium.

Evan Pflugradt

Can’t dig one out — Volleyball lost in five sets to Tulsa on Saturday. Sophomore Giorgia Civita recorded a career-high 42 digs in the match, which ranks third in WSU history for five-match sets.

One-hit wonder — Softball rebounded from Thursday’s loss to Oklahoma State with a 12-1 win over Southeastern Oklahoma State on Saturday. The Shockers surrendered just one hit in the game. WSU’s Caitlin Bingham pitched the final five innings, striking out nine hitters and allowing no hits.

Teeing off — Men’s golf teed off Sunday morning for The Jackrabbit, hosted by South Dakota State. WSU will compete with 12 teams in the tournament, including AAC competitor Central Florida. Women’s golf will tee off Monday morning at Missouri’s host tournament, the Johnie Imes Invitational.

Evan Pflugradt, Sports Editor
Evan Pflugradt is the Sports Editor of The Sunflower.
