WSU receives $813,000 grant to boost minority STEM enrollment

Wichita State has received a $813,000 grant to boost enrollment and retention of minority students in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math, a news release said.

The grant is part of a $3 million, five-year National Science Foundation grant awarded to Kansas State University. K State is sharing the funds with a coalition of other state universities and community colleges as part of the Kansas Louis Stokes Alliances for Minority Participation program.

The program aims to “double the number of underrepresented minorities graduating with bachelor’s degrees in STEM fields from WSU or KSU within five years of the proposed project,” the release said.

“We are pleased to be able to participate in this statewide grant program as it will ultimately help WSU retain more underrepresented students in STEM fields,” Wichita State Provost Rick Muma said in the release. “Moreover, this initiative is central to our university-wide strategic enrollment plans.”