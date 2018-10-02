Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

WSU receives $813,000 grant to boost minority STEM enrollment

Andrew Linnabary, Digital Managing EditorOctober 2, 2018Leave a Comment

Wichita State has received a $813,000 grant to boost enrollment and retention of minority students in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math, a news release said.

The grant is part of a $3 million, five-year National Science Foundation grant awarded to Kansas State University. K State is sharing the funds with a coalition of other state universities and community colleges as part of  the Kansas Louis Stokes Alliances for Minority Participation program.

The program aims to “double the number of underrepresented minorities graduating with bachelor’s degrees in STEM fields from WSU or KSU within five years of the proposed project,” the release said.

“We are pleased to be able to participate in this statewide grant program as it will ultimately help WSU retain more underrepresented students in STEM fields,” Wichita State Provost Rick Muma said in the release. “Moreover, this initiative is central to our university-wide strategic enrollment plans.”

Andrew Linnabary, Reporter
Andrew Linnabary is the 2018-2019 Digital Managing Editor of The Sunflower. He is a senior studying journalism and minoring in English. Linnabary is from Wichita, Kansas. After graduation, he plans to pursue a career in journalism.
