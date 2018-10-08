Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

News in brief — Oct. 8

Daniel Caudill, Assistant News EditorOctober 8, 2018Leave a Comment

WSU choral groups to perform at fall concert

Wichita State’s Concert Chorale and A Cappella Choir will host a fall concert 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Wiedmann Concert Hall.

The concert is free for students. Otherwise, tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors or military, and $6 for non-WSU students.

Concert Chorale will perform a set called “Night and Day,” which includes works by William Byrd and Sergei Rochmaninoff. A Cappella Choir will perform pieces by Frank Loesser and Dan Forrest, among others.

This is the first performance of the year for both WSU choral groups.

For tickets, call 978-3233 or visit wichita.edu/fineartsboxoffice.

Sedgwick County Election Office looking for poll workers

Sedgwick County Election Office is inviting WSU students, faculty, and staff to work the polls on Election Day, Tues., Nov. 6.

To qualify, applicants must be registered to vote in the county, able to read and write English, and be able to lift 25-50 pounds.

Poll workers must be available to work 15 consecutive hours on Election Day, and they must attend training and a hands-on equipment lab.

A number of dates are available throughout October for training and labs. For specific dates, visit sedgwickcounty.org/elections/be-an-election-worker.

Esports club to host a series of lock-ins

Shocker Esports will host a lock-in from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. starting Friday, Oct. 26 at Next Level Cafe, a gaming cafe at 3802 E. Harry.

The lock-in is the second of three held by Shocker Esports this semester. The third will be held Friday, Nov. 23.

Entry is $10. There will be a raffle.

