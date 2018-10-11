Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Shocker Quidditch to compete in first tournament of the season

Evan Pflugradt, Sports EditorOctober 11, 2018Leave a Comment

Damon Penner, a sophomore majoring in History, is the vice president of Wichita State Quidditch. He scores by throwing the quaffle ball through the hoop.

Wichita State Quidditch will compete in their first tournament of the season this weekend in Columbia, Missouri. The Missouri Loves Company Tournament is hosted by Mizzou Club Quidditch.

Eric Cruz plays as beater and chaser for Wichita State Quidditch team. He catches the quaffle ball.

Davey Kiker (left) practices as a snitch. He picks up the snitch tail that Eric Cruz (right) knock off.

