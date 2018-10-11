WSU police arrests reach four-year high for second month in a row

Wichita State police made eight arrests in September, tying with the month of August for the most arrests made in nearly four years.

Before August, WSU police hadn’t arrested that many people in a single month since December 2014.

The Sunflower originally reported that WSU police arrested seven people last month, based on the information on the online crime log. When The Sunflower requested additional information regarding the arrests, WSU police included information about an eighth arrest that was not mentioned on the crime log. The Sunflower requested that information on Oct. 1 but did not receive it until Tuesday — eight days later.

Here is the list of arrests made by WSU police in September. It includes an arrest — the second one made on Sept. 6 — that was not on the online crime log.

1. Sept. 6: Two people were found in the Rhatigan Student Center after hours. One of the people, a 35-year-old man, had an outstanding warrant for the possession of marijuana/hallucinogenic drugs and was arrested.

2. Sept. 6: A 54-year-old man was stopped in traffic for expired tags. He had three citation warrants for parking meter violations and was arrested.

3. Sept. 11: A 34-year-old woman was stopped in traffic on E Aloma, near Harry and Hillside. She had an outstanding warrant with the city of Wichita for parking on a private lot and was taken to jail.

4. Sept. 17: A 57-year-old woman was arrested on campus near Perimeter Rd and Yale for driving while on a suspended license.

5. Sept. 17: Police tried to make a traffic stop for an “incorrect taillight.” The 58-year-old man first fled but was eventually stopped and found to be intoxicated. He was arrested for fleeing/eluding an officer and driving under the influence.

6. Sept. 23: A 32-year-old woman was stopped in traffic for an expired tag, gave false information to an officer, and was found with a suspended license and an outstanding warrant. She was arrested for interference with a law enforcement officer.

7. Sept. 24: A 31-year-old woman was arrested on campus at parking lot 16 near Perimeter Rd. She was stopped for expired registration and was found to have an outstanding warrant with Sedgwick County for no driver’s license and no proof of insurance.

8. Sept. 30: A 19-year-old man was stopped in traffic on 17th near parking lot 17 for driving without headlines on after dark. He was arrested on a warrant for driving without a license and running a stop sign.