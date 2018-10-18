Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Sunflower archives, Oct. 18, 1955: Ugly Man on Campus Contest Part of Community Chest

One of these candidates will be selected as the 1955

One of these candidates will be selected as the 1955 "Ugly Man" following the Community Chest Campaign, now under way. The contest is sponsored by Alpha Phi Omega, national service fraternity. Candidates are, from left to right, front row, Paul Hagen, Pi Alpha Pi; Bill Fransisco, Men's Dorm; Bob St. Aubyn, Men of Webster; and Al LaVoie, ISA. Not pictured are Jerry Swanson, Phi Upsilon Sigma; and Frank Stone, Alpha Gamma Gamma.

One of these candidates will be selected as the 1955 "Ugly Man" following the Community Chest Campaign, now under way. The contest is sponsored by Alpha Phi Omega, national service fraternity. Candidates are, from left to right, front row, Paul Hagen, Pi Alpha Pi; Bill Fransisco, Men's Dorm; Bob St. Aubyn, Men of Webster; and Al LaVoie, ISA. Not pictured are Jerry Swanson, Phi Upsilon Sigma; and Frank Stone, Alpha Gamma Gamma.

Mirror, Mirror on the wall, whose mug is ugliest of them all?

The dubious honor of Ugliest Man on Campus will be awarded to one of six candidates entered in the annual Ugly Man Contest.

Sponsored by Alpha Phi Omega, service fraternity, the contest is part of the Community Chest Drive. Votes for candidates are one cent. Proceeds will be donated to the Chest.

Candidates representing campus organizations are: Jerry Swanson, Phi Upsilon Sigma; Frank Stone, Alpha Gamma Gamma; Al LaVoie, ISA; Paul Hagen, Pi Alpha Pi, Bob Francisco, Men’s Dormitory; and Bob St. Aubyn, Men of Webster.

The candidate receiving the most votes will be named Ugly Man. He will be presented a shaving mug at a home football game following the close of the Community Chest drive, according to Dr. L. Hekhuis, sponsor of Alpha Phi Omega.

Students may vote for their favorite candidate in the lobby of the Commons Building.

