Cargill, Capitol Federal donate $1.75 million toward new business building

The WSU Foundation’s campaign to bring a new home for the W. Frank Barton School of Business to Innovation Campus got a boost of $1.75 million from Cargill and Capitol Federal.

Cargill pledged $1 million towards the effort and Capitol Federal contributed $750,000 — bringing the total raised for the project to $28.5 million. The project is expected to cost roughly $50 million.

“With this donation, we hope to help provide future generations with a facility built to empower career advancement and aspiration,” said Brian Sikes, president of Cargill Protein, which is headquartered in Wichita.

Last year, Cargill donated $350,000 to help bring a new YMCA to Innovation Campus. At the time, Sikes told The Wichita Eagle that WSU is a target area for developing future talent.

“The more we engage there strategically fits what we want to do in Wichita,” Sikes said.

The largest donation to the new business school so far came from Wichita oilman Wayne Woolsey and his wife Kay, who gave $10 million to the project in May.

The new building will be named Wayne and Kaye Woolsey Hall in the couple’s honor. Groundbreaking on the 136,000-square-foot facility is expected to begin in 2019.