Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

Cargill, Capitol Federal donate $1.75 million toward new business building

Matthew Kelly, Editor in ChiefOctober 28, 2018Leave a Comment

The WSU Foundation’s campaign to bring a new home for the W. Frank Barton School of Business to Innovation Campus got a boost of $1.75 million from Cargill and Capitol Federal.

Cargill pledged $1 million towards the effort and Capitol Federal contributed $750,000 — bringing the total raised for the project to $28.5 million. The project is expected to cost roughly $50 million.

“With this donation, we hope to help provide future generations with a facility built to empower career advancement and aspiration,” said Brian Sikes, president of Cargill Protein, which is headquartered in Wichita.

Last year, Cargill donated $350,000 to help bring a new YMCA to Innovation Campus. At the time, Sikes told The Wichita Eagle that WSU is a target area for developing future talent.

“The more we engage there strategically fits what we want to do in Wichita,” Sikes said.

The largest donation to the new business school so far came from Wichita oilman Wayne Woolsey and his wife Kay, who gave $10 million to the project in May.

The new building will be named Wayne and Kaye Woolsey Hall in the couple’s honor. Groundbreaking on the 136,000-square-foot facility is expected to begin in 2019.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


About the Writer
Matthew Kelly, Editor in Chief

Matthew Kelly is the editor in chief of The Sunflower.  Kelly is a junior majoring in political science and is a member of the honors college.  Kelly was born in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to pursue a career in political journalism after graduation.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Campus

After false starts, Innovation Campus will get a hotel
After false starts, Innovation Campus will get a hotel
SGA: 100 veterans did not receive GI Bill benefits after Wichita State failed to process paperwork
SGA: 100 veterans did not receive GI Bill benefits after Wichita State failed to process paperwork
Members of Lambda Pi talk integration into WSU’s Greek community
Members of Lambda Pi talk integration into WSU’s Greek community
Livesay named new dean of engineering
Livesay named new dean of engineering
International students will soon have cheaper health insurance options, Brinkley says
International students will soon have cheaper health insurance options, Brinkley says

Other stories filed under News

Ben and Jerry’s names flavor after James Thompson
Ben and Jerry’s names flavor after James Thompson
After false starts, Innovation Campus will get a hotel
After false starts, Innovation Campus will get a hotel
There was an aggravated robbery near Wichita State Thursday night. Students didn’t know until 12 hours later.
There was an aggravated robbery near Wichita State Thursday night. Students didn’t know until 12 hours later.
SGA: 100 veterans did not receive GI Bill benefits after Wichita State failed to process paperwork
SGA: 100 veterans did not receive GI Bill benefits after Wichita State failed to process paperwork
Advance ballot applications due Oct. 30 in Kansas
Advance ballot applications due Oct. 30 in Kansas
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Cargill, Capitol Federal donate $1.75 million toward new business building

    Campus

    After false starts, Innovation Campus will get a hotel

  • Cargill, Capitol Federal donate $1.75 million toward new business building

    Crime

    Former WSU assistant volleyball coach charged with child sex crimes

  • Cargill, Capitol Federal donate $1.75 million toward new business building

    News

    Orman denies rumors, says he will not drop out of governor’s race

  • Cargill, Capitol Federal donate $1.75 million toward new business building

    Campus

    International students will soon have cheaper health insurance options, Brinkley says

  • Cargill, Capitol Federal donate $1.75 million toward new business building

    Campus

    Moore: The interest for badges in higher education is growing