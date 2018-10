Dean of the W. Frank Barton School of Business Anand Desai talks about what the new building means to the School of Business during a press conference announcing the single largest cash donation to the university.

Dean of the W. Frank Barton School of Business Anand Desai talks about what the new building means to the School of Business during a press conference announcing the single largest cash donation to the university.

Dean of the Barton School of Business, Anand Desai, will retire at the end of the school year.

Desai will work through August, ending 25 years of service in higher education, according to a university release. Desai has served as dean since 2015.

Provost Rick Muma will lead a national search for the next dean.