Tri Delta surpasses fundraising goal twice for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Tri Delta at Wichita State raised more money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital than expected.

St. Jude is Tri Delta’s designated philanthropy, and the 24-hour challenge online fundraiser was the first of its kind for the sorority.

The online campaign to raise money started at 10 a.m. Thursday and officially concluded at 10 a.m. Friday.

The original goal of raising $5,000 was met in three hours, prompting the sorority to raise its fundraising goal to $10,000. After surpassing that goal in eight hours, the goal was raised a second time to $15,000. By the 24-hour mark, Tri Delta had raised $13,756.

Donations continued to pour in after the 24-hour challenge was over. As of Sunday night, Tri Delta had raised $14,191, or 94 percent of their third goal of $15,000. Since the fundraiser was organized through the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital website, 100 percent of the proceeds go directly to the charity.