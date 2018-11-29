Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

Sports in brief — Nov. 29

Evan Pflugradt, Sports Editor|November 29, 2018

Back to Article
Back to Article

Sports in brief — Nov. 29

Brian Hayes

Brian Hayes

Brian Hayes

Advertisement

 

Joseph Barringhaus
Wichita State’s Head Coach, Gregg Marshall, leans up against the bench during their game against Catawba on Oct. 30, 2018 at Koch Arena.

Dave ‘The Rave’ statue unveiled

Wichita State will unveil a statue of legendary basketball player Dave Stallworth at 11 a.m. Saturday. The statue will be unveiled outside of the ticket office at Charles Koch Arena. WSU Head Coach Gregg Marshall called Stallworth “one of the original superstars of this program.” Stallworth, a 6-foot-7 forward, was a three-time All-American at WSU.

Evan Pflugradt
Wichita State’s Giorgia Civita sends a signal to her teammates. Wichita State lost to Southern Methodist in three sets Sunday at Charles Koch Arena.

Volleyball reaches postseason

Despite a 13-17 record, WSU volleyball will play in a postseason tournament. The Shockers will make their fourth straight appearance in the postseason after receiving an at-large bid to the National Invitational Volleyball Championship. This is WSU’s first appearance in the tournament. They’ll face Central Arkansas at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Brian Hayes

Steady Freddy

Former Shocker point guard Fred VanVleet was perfect from the field in the Toronto Raptors’ Tuesday night game against the Memphis Grizzlies. VanVleet had 18 points, three assists, and three steals. He did not miss a shot.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


About the Contributors
Evan Pflugradt, Sports Editor

Evan Pflugradt is the Sports Editor of The Sunflower.

Pflugradt graduated from the Elliott School of Communication in spring 2017, and was recognized...

Joseph Barringhaus, Sports Photo Editor

Joseph Barringhaus is the Sports Photo Editor for The Sunflower. Barringhaus is a senior at Wichita State majoring in marketing with a minor in communications....

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Sports

Sunflower Staff predictions — Wichita State versus Baylor
Sunflower Staff predictions — Wichita State versus Baylor
Baylor series continues at Koch Arena
Baylor series continues at Koch Arena
PHOTOS: Shockers home streak snapped, record moves to 5-2
PHOTOS: Shockers home streak snapped, record moves to 5-2
Sophomore libero earns conference honors
Sophomore libero earns conference honors
Stevenson scores career-high, Shockers secure first home win
Stevenson scores career-high, Shockers secure first home win
Navigate Left
  • Sports in brief — Nov. 29

    Men's Basketball

    Sunflower Staff predictions — Wichita State versus Baylor

  • Sports in brief — Nov. 29

    Men's Basketball

    Baylor series continues at Koch Arena

  • Sports in brief — Nov. 29

    Campus

    President John Bardo hospitalized for chronic lung condition

  • Sports in brief — Nov. 29

    Men's Basketball

    Decision time for Teddy Allen closing in

  • Sports in brief — Nov. 29

    Sports

    Shockers on verge of ending 15-year streak

Navigate Right