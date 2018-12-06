Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

Sunflower Staff Predictions — Wichita State travels to OKC for Oklahoma

Wichita+State+center+Shaquille+Morris+fights+for+a+layup+against+the+Oklahoma+Sooners+Saturday+in+Intrust+Bank+Arena.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Sunflower Staff Predictions — Wichita State travels to OKC for Oklahoma

Wichita State center Shaquille Morris fights for a layup against the Oklahoma Sooners Saturday in Intrust Bank Arena.

Wichita State center Shaquille Morris fights for a layup against the Oklahoma Sooners Saturday in Intrust Bank Arena.

Matt Crow

Wichita State center Shaquille Morris fights for a layup against the Oklahoma Sooners Saturday in Intrust Bank Arena.

Matt Crow

Matt Crow

Wichita State center Shaquille Morris fights for a layup against the Oklahoma Sooners Saturday in Intrust Bank Arena.

Advertisement

Oklahoma’s only blemish is a loss against No. 12 Wisconsin; the Sooners own impressive wins against Florida and Notre Dame. Christian James averages nearly 20 points per game, and Brady Manek — who exploded against WSU last year — will be dangerous again from the perimeter. Expect WSU’s first win streak of the season to be snapped on the road.

81- 74, OU

— Marshall Sunner

Trae Young is in Atlanta, but that hasn’t stopped Oklahoma from shooting the three-ball. Nearly 30 percent of OU’s offense comes from three-pointers — as a team, they hit 40 percent of them, on average. This one will quickly become a shoot-out, but don’t expect either team to shoot upwards of 40 percent from deep in this high domed arena. This isn’t the Trae Young show anymore.

70-59, OU

— Evan Pflugradt

Erik Stevenson and Samajae Haynes-Jones will have another hot game. While Oklahoma has high caliber wins and some star players, WSU wants this one more. Expect WSU to fight off a slow start, pulling ahead in the final minutes.

76-74, WSU

— Joseph Barringhaus

Wichita State is still in search of a defensive stopper. If Dexter Dennis can help limit OU’s leading scorer Christian James and disrupt his rhythm from three, the Shockers will extend their winning streak to three games.

72-67, WSU

— Sean Marty

 

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Tags: ,

About the Writers
Evan Pflugradt, Sports Editor

Evan Pflugradt is the Sports Editor of The Sunflower.

Pflugradt graduated from the Elliott School of Communication in spring 2017, and was recognized...

Joseph Barringhaus, Sports Photo Editor

Joseph Barringhaus is the Sports Photo Editor for The Sunflower. Barringhaus is a senior at Wichita State majoring in marketing with a minor in communications....

Marshall Sunner, Reporter

Marshall Sunner is a reporter for The Sunflower.

Sunner is a freshman at Wichita State.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

Haynes-Jones the lone returner in Shockers’ return game with Oklahoma
Haynes-Jones the lone returner in Shockers’ return game with Oklahoma
Shockers hit the road for second Big 12 showdown
Shockers hit the road for second Big 12 showdown
Gregg Marshall doesn’t mind Ricky Torres shooting 0 percent from three
Gregg Marshall doesn’t mind Ricky Torres shooting 0 percent from three
Haynes-Jones sinks five first-half threes in first career double-double
Haynes-Jones sinks five first-half threes in first career double-double
PHOTOS: Offense pours in threes, Shockers hold off Baylor
PHOTOS: Offense pours in threes, Shockers hold off Baylor

Other stories filed under Sports

Haynes-Jones the lone returner in Shockers’ return game with Oklahoma
Haynes-Jones the lone returner in Shockers’ return game with Oklahoma
Shockers hit the road for second Big 12 showdown
Shockers hit the road for second Big 12 showdown
Gregg Marshall doesn’t mind Ricky Torres shooting 0 percent from three
Gregg Marshall doesn’t mind Ricky Torres shooting 0 percent from three
PHOTOS: Shockers fall to 5-3
PHOTOS: Shockers fall to 5-3
Haynes-Jones sinks five first-half threes in first career double-double
Haynes-Jones sinks five first-half threes in first career double-double
Navigate Left
  • Sunflower Staff Predictions — Wichita State travels to OKC for Oklahoma

    Men's Basketball

    Haynes-Jones the lone returner in Shockers’ return game with Oklahoma

  • Sunflower Staff Predictions — Wichita State travels to OKC for Oklahoma

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers hit the road for second Big 12 showdown

  • Sunflower Staff Predictions — Wichita State travels to OKC for Oklahoma

    Men's Basketball

    Gregg Marshall doesn’t mind Ricky Torres shooting 0 percent from three

  • Sunflower Staff Predictions — Wichita State travels to OKC for Oklahoma

    News

    Wichita State adds $10 fee to ADA parking on game days

  • Sunflower Staff Predictions — Wichita State travels to OKC for Oklahoma

    Columns

    Takeaways from the Shockers’ big-game hunt with the Bears

Navigate Right