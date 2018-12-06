Sunflower Staff Predictions — Wichita State travels to OKC for Oklahoma
Oklahoma’s only blemish is a loss against No. 12 Wisconsin; the Sooners own impressive wins against Florida and Notre Dame. Christian James averages nearly 20 points per game, and Brady Manek — who exploded against WSU last year — will be dangerous again from the perimeter. Expect WSU’s first win streak of the season to be snapped on the road.
81- 74, OU
— Marshall Sunner
Trae Young is in Atlanta, but that hasn’t stopped Oklahoma from shooting the three-ball. Nearly 30 percent of OU’s offense comes from three-pointers — as a team, they hit 40 percent of them, on average. This one will quickly become a shoot-out, but don’t expect either team to shoot upwards of 40 percent from deep in this high domed arena. This isn’t the Trae Young show anymore.
70-59, OU
— Evan Pflugradt
Erik Stevenson and Samajae Haynes-Jones will have another hot game. While Oklahoma has high caliber wins and some star players, WSU wants this one more. Expect WSU to fight off a slow start, pulling ahead in the final minutes.
76-74, WSU
— Joseph Barringhaus
Wichita State is still in search of a defensive stopper. If Dexter Dennis can help limit OU’s leading scorer Christian James and disrupt his rhythm from three, the Shockers will extend their winning streak to three games.
72-67, WSU
— Sean Marty
