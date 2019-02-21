Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Weekend preview — Feb. 21

John Darr, Culture Editor|February 21, 2019

Weekend preview — Feb. 21

Thursday, Feb. 21

Artist talk by Casey Whittier

Location: McKnight Art Center, Room 210

Time: 4 – 6 p.m.

Cost: Free!

The world of ceramics is gracing Wichita State this Thursday with Casey Whittier’s exhibition, “For Desires that We Wish to Name.” The imaginative, intricate pieces grapple with the artist’s duty to both preserve and reimagine the world around them. Whittier will be giving a talk on her exhibit for the first hour of the presentation. A reception with the artist will follow.

Arcade at the RSC

Location: Rhatigan Student Center, Shocker Sports Grill & Lanes

Time: 6 – 10 p.m.

Cost: Free!

One of the best parts of the gaming experience is sharing it with friends. This Thursday, SAC is bringing the arcade experience to you with Arcade at the RSC, which will feature classic games and tournaments with awesome prizes to boot. Grab some friends and hit the arcade for free food and fun for what’s sure to be a winning night.

Thursday, Feb. 21 – Friday, Feb. 22

Making Mary’s Monster (Thursday-Friday)

Location: Ablah Library

Time: 10 – 11:30 a.m. Thursday, 2 – 3:30 p.m. Friday

Cost: Free!

It’s still happening! Rustle up some good friends and get ready for top-of-the-line spooks at the WSU Library’s free escape room! You’ll be solving puzzles and orchestrating team maneuvers to help Mary Shelley complete her masterpiece, Frankenstein, and defeat other writers in a ghost story contest. Make sure to register with six to eight friends ahead of time at https://libraries.wichita.edu/wihm to get in on the fun.

Thursday, Feb. 21 – Saturday, Feb. 23

Comedy of Errors (Thursday-Saturday)

Location: Wilner Auditorium

Time: 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Cost: Free! (For students, general public $10 – $15)

Do you love to laugh but also like to feel smart and witty while doing so? Then “Comedy of Errors” is the perfect show for you! Shakespeare’s slapstick masterpiece of clever banter, mistaken identities, and comedic mischief is the perfect blend of smarts and silliness. Make sure to request your free student ticket in advance to lock down a night of laughter.

John Darr, Culture Editor

John Darr is the Culture Editor of The Sunflower.

 

John Darr is an MFA Candidate in Poetry Writing.

WSU care team discusses sexual violence resources and services
Source of information or WSU public relations? Steering committee members weigh in on their role
Heldman: No target date for Bardo’s return, but he’s ‘making progress and in good spirits’
WSU promised donors $20 million for business building would come from ‘university funds.’ Now, they need students to vote ‘yes’ on raising their own fees.
From bell-bottoms to broadcast: RIP Blake Hall
WSU care team discusses sexual violence resources and services
Source of information or WSU public relations? Steering committee members weigh in on their role
Heldman: No target date for Bardo’s return, but he’s ‘making progress and in good spirits’
WSU promised donors $20 million for business building would come from ‘university funds.’ Now, they need students to vote ‘yes’ on raising their own fees.
SGA will start livestreaming meetings next week
