Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

Gregg Marshall collects 300th career win at Wichita State, Shockers top UConn

Sean Marty and Marshall Sunner|February 28, 2019

Wichita+State%27s+Asbjorn+Midtgaard+dunks+the+ball+during+the+second+half+of+their+game+against+UConn+on+February+28%2C+2019+inside+Charles+Koch+Arena.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Gregg Marshall collects 300th career win at Wichita State, Shockers top UConn

Wichita State's Asbjorn Midtgaard dunks the ball during the second half of their game against UConn on February 28, 2019 inside Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State's Asbjorn Midtgaard dunks the ball during the second half of their game against UConn on February 28, 2019 inside Charles Koch Arena.

Joseph Barringhaus

Wichita State's Asbjorn Midtgaard dunks the ball during the second half of their game against UConn on February 28, 2019 inside Charles Koch Arena.

Joseph Barringhaus

Joseph Barringhaus

Wichita State's Asbjorn Midtgaard dunks the ball during the second half of their game against UConn on February 28, 2019 inside Charles Koch Arena.

Gregg Marshall collected his 300th win at Wichita State. The Shockers beat UConn Thursday 65-63. 

Wichita State is now a game above .500 this season.

Samajae Haynes-Jones, who knocked down the game-winning fade away, propelled Wichita State to victory, scoring a team-high 20 points. The Shockers also got a boost off the bench from Asbjorn Midtgaard, who added four offensive rebounds and four blocks down the stretch.

UConn’s Alterique Gilbert scored a team-best 18 points for the Huskies.

Wichita State next returns to action against Southern Methodist at Moody Coliseum on Sunday, as they look to build on a late postseason run.

 

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Tags: , , , , ,

About the Contributors
Marshall Sunner, Reporter

Marshall Sunner is a reporter for The Sunflower.

Sunner is a freshman at Wichita State.

Joseph Barringhaus, Sports Photo Editor

Joseph Barringhaus is the Sports Photo Editor for The Sunflower. Joseph is a senior at Wichita State majoring in marketing with a minor in communications....

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

PHOTOS: Haynes-Jones seals Marshall’s 300th win with buzzer beater
PHOTOS: Haynes-Jones seals Marshall’s 300th win with buzzer beater
Udeze to have season-ending shoulder surgery
Udeze to have season-ending shoulder surgery
How Wichita State let a 16-point lead slip away to Memphis
How Wichita State let a 16-point lead slip away to Memphis
‘It’s on me’: Gregg Marshall defends players after Wichita State surrenders 16-point lead
‘It’s on me’: Gregg Marshall defends players after Wichita State surrenders 16-point lead
Eli Farrakhan was told he might not touch the floor at a Division-I program. Now, he’s on scholarship at Wichita State
Eli Farrakhan was told he might not touch the floor at a Division-I program. Now, he’s on scholarship at Wichita State

Other stories filed under Sports

PHOTOS: Haynes-Jones seals Marshall’s 300th win with buzzer beater
PHOTOS: Haynes-Jones seals Marshall’s 300th win with buzzer beater
UConn draws a large crowd, Wichita State plans to use it as a turning point to attract a new following
UConn draws a large crowd, Wichita State plans to use it as a turning point to attract a new following
Shockers show promise against No. 2 UConn.
Shockers show promise against No. 2 UConn.
No. 2 UConn obliterates Wichita State in first-ever Koch Arena visit
No. 2 UConn obliterates Wichita State in first-ever Koch Arena visit
Geno Auriemma out for Wichita State-UConn game
Geno Auriemma out for Wichita State-UConn game
Navigate Left
Navigate Right