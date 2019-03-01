Gregg Marshall collects 300th career win at Wichita State, Shockers top UConn

Wichita State's Asbjorn Midtgaard dunks the ball during the second half of their game against UConn on February 28, 2019 inside Charles Koch Arena.

Gregg Marshall collected his 300th win at Wichita State. The Shockers beat UConn Thursday 65-63.

Wichita State is now a game above .500 this season.

Samajae Haynes-Jones, who knocked down the game-winning fade away, propelled Wichita State to victory, scoring a team-high 20 points. The Shockers also got a boost off the bench from Asbjorn Midtgaard, who added four offensive rebounds and four blocks down the stretch.

UConn’s Alterique Gilbert scored a team-best 18 points for the Huskies.

Wichita State next returns to action against Southern Methodist at Moody Coliseum on Sunday, as they look to build on a late postseason run.