Gregg Marshall collects 300th career win at Wichita State, Shockers top UConn
Gregg Marshall collected his 300th win at Wichita State. The Shockers beat UConn Thursday 65-63.
Wichita State is now a game above .500 this season.
Samajae Haynes-Jones, who knocked down the game-winning fade away, propelled Wichita State to victory, scoring a team-high 20 points. The Shockers also got a boost off the bench from Asbjorn Midtgaard, who added four offensive rebounds and four blocks down the stretch.
UConn’s Alterique Gilbert scored a team-best 18 points for the Huskies.
Wichita State next returns to action against Southern Methodist at Moody Coliseum on Sunday, as they look to build on a late postseason run.
