Weekly preview: March 4-6

John Darr, Culture Editor|March 3, 2019

Monday, March 4 – Wednesday, March 6

Food for Fines

Time: All Day

Location: RSC 219

Cost: Free!

Have you, overwhelmed by the sheer impossibility of finding a parking spot on campus, ever received a parking fine? You know the answer is yes. Well this week, head to the Shocker Support Locker with a food donation and have your fine forgiven! It’s a great deal for everyone involved – you’ll be doing good for yourself and good for the community at the same time. For more information on this opportunity, call 316-978-3480 or visit www.wichita.edu/studentadvocate

Monday, March 4

Greek Awards

Time: 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Location: Hughes Metropolitan Complex

Cost: Free!

Celebrate the positive impact of leaders in the Greek community this Monday by attending the Greek Awards. Accomplishments by chapters and chapter members will be recognized. It’s a great opportunity to learn more about Fraternity and Sorority Life while supporting friends who participate in it.

Tuesday, March 5

Be Damned

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: Ulrich Museum

Cost: Free!

Carolina Caycedo, a Los Angeles-based artist, will be presenting her multimedia project “Be Damned” this week at the Ulrich. The piece utilizes sculpture, photography, video and performance in order to explore the social dynamics and ramifications of water-oriented public works projects. The piece’s sweeping film aspect, “A Gente Rio” (We River), will be on display in the Ulrich through March 31 for visitors wishing to dive into the work.

SAC Trivia Night

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: RSC Starbucks

Cost: Free!

Are you a trivia champ? Are you looking to hone your trivia skills in a convenient on-campus location? Come on down to the RSC Starbucks to participate in this monthly night of trivia and fun! A range of prizes, specials on food and drink, and a fun theme make each night a delight. You can pre-register as a team or solo at the SAC website, [email protected]

John Darr, Culture Editor

John Darr is the Culture Editor of The Sunflower.

 

John Darr is an MFA Candidate in Poetry Writing.

