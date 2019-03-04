Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

Shamet shatters Clippers’ franchise rookie record for 3s

Evan Pflugradt, Sports Editor|March 3, 2019

Wichita+State+guard+Landry+Shamet+hits+a+three+point+basket+against+the+Arkansas+State+Red+Wolves+during+the+first+half+in+Koch+arena
Back to Article
Back to Article

Shamet shatters Clippers’ franchise rookie record for 3s

Wichita State guard Landry Shamet hits a three point basket against the Arkansas State Red Wolves during the first half in Koch arena

Wichita State guard Landry Shamet hits a three point basket against the Arkansas State Red Wolves during the first half in Koch arena

Brian Hayes

Wichita State guard Landry Shamet hits a three point basket against the Arkansas State Red Wolves during the first half in Koch arena

Brian Hayes

Brian Hayes

Wichita State guard Landry Shamet hits a three point basket against the Arkansas State Red Wolves during the first half in Koch arena

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. Landry Shamet exploded for a big night with the Los Angeles Clippers, sinking seven 3-pointers and shattering franchise records.

In Sunday’s game against the New York Knicks, the Clippers latest addition, Shamet, sank six 3-pointers in the first quarter. That’s not a typo. The Ex-Shocker knocked down seven 3-pointers all in the first half — breaking the Clippers’ record for a rookie for 3s in a game, and tying the league’s record for threes in a half by a rookie, last set in 2003.

Brian Hayes
Wichita State guard Landry Shamet sinks a three point basket over Temple guard Nate Pierre-Louis during the first half at Koch Arena.

Shamet’s 18 points were two shy of what the entire Knicks team put together in the first quarter. His shooting cooled in the second half, where he missed two attempts from three.

The Clippers acquired Shamet in a trade that sent Tobias Harris to the Philadelphia 76ers. Earlier this season, Shamet broke Philadelphia’s rookie record for 3s in a game with eight makes from deep.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Tags: , , ,

About the Contributors
Evan Pflugradt, Sports Editor

Evan Pflugradt is the Sports Editor of The Sunflower.

Pflugradt graduated from the Elliott School of Communication in spring 2017, and was recognized...

Brian Hayes, Former Photo Editor

Brian is the photo editor at The Sunflower. Hayes is a junior majoring in mass communication with an emphasis in journalism. He is from Wichita. Hayes enjoys...

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

If the season ended today, who would Wichita State play in the AAC tournament?
If the season ended today, who would Wichita State play in the AAC tournament?
Shockers move into sole possession of sixth place behind strong play from Dennis, McDuffie
Shockers move into sole possession of sixth place behind strong play from Dennis, McDuffie
Haynes-Jones’ buzzer beater wins it for Wichita State … again
Haynes-Jones’ buzzer beater wins it for Wichita State … again
PHOTOS: Haynes-Jones seals Marshall’s 300th win with buzzer beater
PHOTOS: Haynes-Jones seals Marshall’s 300th win with buzzer beater
Haynes-Jones seals win with buzzer beater
Haynes-Jones seals win with buzzer beater

Other stories filed under Sports

If the season ended today, who would Wichita State play in the AAC tournament?
If the season ended today, who would Wichita State play in the AAC tournament?
Shockers move into sole possession of sixth place behind strong play from Dennis, McDuffie
Shockers move into sole possession of sixth place behind strong play from Dennis, McDuffie
PHOTOS: Shockers sweep Creighton in home opener
PHOTOS: Shockers sweep Creighton in home opener
Shockers sweep Creighton in doubleheader
Shockers sweep Creighton in doubleheader
Haynes-Jones’ buzzer beater wins it for Wichita State … again
Haynes-Jones’ buzzer beater wins it for Wichita State … again
Navigate Left
Navigate Right