Shamet shatters Clippers’ franchise rookie record for 3s
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. Landry Shamet exploded for a big night with the Los Angeles Clippers, sinking seven 3-pointers and shattering franchise records.
In Sunday’s game against the New York Knicks, the Clippers latest addition, Shamet, sank six 3-pointers in the first quarter. That’s not a typo. The Ex-Shocker knocked down seven 3-pointers all in the first half — breaking the Clippers’ record for a rookie for 3s in a game, and tying the league’s record for threes in a half by a rookie, last set in 2003.
Shamet’s 18 points were two shy of what the entire Knicks team put together in the first quarter. His shooting cooled in the second half, where he missed two attempts from three.
The Clippers acquired Shamet in a trade that sent Tobias Harris to the Philadelphia 76ers. Earlier this season, Shamet broke Philadelphia’s rookie record for 3s in a game with eight makes from deep.
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Evan Pflugradt is the Sports Editor of The Sunflower.
Pflugradt graduated from the Elliott School of Communication in spring 2017, and was recognized...
Brian is the photo editor at The Sunflower. Hayes is a junior majoring in mass communication with an emphasis in journalism. He is from Wichita. Hayes enjoys...
Leave a Reply