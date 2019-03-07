Food for Fines back in action this week

The Wichita State Student Government Association’s “Food for Fines” program entered its third run this week.

Students, faculty, staff, and WSU employees can donate food items in order to be forgiven for parking citations. These food items go to the Shocker Support Locker in order to alleviate food insecurity on campus.

Five items must be donated for an up to $25 ticket to be forgiven, and seven items must be donated to remove a $25-$50 ticket.

The program was established last November by former Student Advocate Rheanna Pierce. The program is held twice a semester throughout the academic year.

Students can come into the SGA office to pick up a form to fill out and list the number of items they wish to donate.

“The first time we held it, we had about 90 people donate, and then the second time, I think we had around 40 to 45,” Student Advocate Kitrina Miller said.

Miller said she plans to host the program again in May before the end of her term. The next student advocate can choose if they wish to continue the program.

“It’s up to the next student advocate if they want to continue it. I would really, really hope that they do,” Miller said.

-Items accepted:

Canned meats

Canned fruits

Whole grains (cereals, granola/protein bars)

Pasta, noodles, rice

Canned beans, soups, chili

Instant potatoes bags/boxes

Pasta sauces

Menstrual hygiene products

Toilet paper

Deodorants/soaps/shampoos/conditioners

-Donations can be dropped off in the SGA office, RSC 219.

-Along with a donation, WSU’s parking quiz must be completed for citation forgiveness.