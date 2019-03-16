Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

A look back at Temple and the 11-point lead Wichita State let slip away

Marshall Sunner, Reporter|March 15, 2019

Temple%27s+Shizz+Alston%2C+Jr.%2C+drives+the+lane+on+Jan.+6%2C+2019+at+Charles+Koch+Arena.
Back to Article
Back to Article

A look back at Temple and the 11-point lead Wichita State let slip away

Temple's Shizz Alston, Jr., drives the lane on Jan. 6, 2019 at Charles Koch Arena.

Temple's Shizz Alston, Jr., drives the lane on Jan. 6, 2019 at Charles Koch Arena.

Evan Pflugradt

Temple's Shizz Alston, Jr., drives the lane on Jan. 6, 2019 at Charles Koch Arena.

Evan Pflugradt

Evan Pflugradt

Temple's Shizz Alston, Jr., drives the lane on Jan. 6, 2019 at Charles Koch Arena.

Jaime Echenique knows Wichita State played a good game.

The team did a lot of things right (despite a few too many turnovers), but even with an 11-point lead and 3:36 left in the game, that wasn’t enough to solidify a win against the Temple Owls.

“We did a good job, but we didn’t get the result that we wanted,” Echenique said Thursday ahead of Wichita State’s quarterfinal meeting with three-seed Temple in the American Athletic Conference tournament.

Wichita State was making shots and getting defensive stops. Then the Shockers hit a brick wall.

The Shockers turned a once 16-point lead into a four-point overtime loss.

Markis McDuffie called the collapse the “worst loss” of his four-year career.

The first half, however, belonged to the Shockers.

The team outscored the Owls 45-32 at halftime, and shot 43.3 percent from the field.

McDuffie was hot from the start, collecting 16 points, four rebounds, and an assist in the game’s first 20 minutes of play. He finished with a game-high 24 points, but his stat sheet was blemished with seven turnovers. The team as a hole committed 22 turnovers, one of its worst of the year. 

Selena Favela
Temple’s Shizz Alston Jr. takes a shot during the game at Koch Arena Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.

Every Shocker who played, had a turnover. Temple, defensively, was that good. Wichita State, in just its second conference game of the season, was still young and about to embark on its worst seven game stretch in a decade.

Gregg Marshall said at the conclusion of the game that “everyone had a hand in gaining the lead,” but also “had a hand in squandering the lead.”

Temple’s Shizz Alston, Jr. had a team-high 22 points, while Nate Pierre-Louis added 21 points of his own. Quinton Rose also tallied 17 points to go towards the Owls’ effort.

Selena Favela
Wichita State’s Erik Stevenson falls after being fouled during the game against Temple.

In that game, freshman big-men Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler and Morris Udeze played extended minutes of action down the stretch after starter Jaime Echenique went down with an injury. Sophomore Asbjørn Midtgaard did not play in the first contest with the Owls, and will help give WSU a different look this time around.

Tip-off for Friday’s game is set for 8 p.m. in Memphis. 

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Tags: , , ,

About the Contributors
Marshall Sunner, Reporter

Marshall Sunner is a reporter for The Sunflower.

Sunner is a freshman at Wichita State.

Selena Favela, Photo Editor

Selena Favela is the Photo Editor for The Sunflower. Favela is a junior majoring in graphic design with a minor in communications. She is from Wichita,...

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

‘That’s been a bitter taste in our mouths for some months’: Players seek to avenge devastating loss against Temple
‘That’s been a bitter taste in our mouths for some months’: Players seek to avenge devastating loss against Temple
Know your opponent: Wichita State to play Temple Owls in AAC quarterfinal
Know your opponent: Wichita State to play Temple Owls in AAC quarterfinal
‘It’s 1 game down, 3 more to go’: Wichita State prepares for quick quarterfinal with Temple
‘It’s 1 game down, 3 more to go’: Wichita State prepares for quick quarterfinal with Temple
PHOTOS: Shockers steal Pirates’ treasure, advance to quarterfinals
PHOTOS: Shockers steal Pirates’ treasure, advance to quarterfinals
‘He’s poised’: Erik Stevenson’s 3-pointers lead Wichita State up to an first round win
‘He’s poised’: Erik Stevenson’s 3-pointers lead Wichita State up to an first round win

Other stories filed under Sports

‘That’s been a bitter taste in our mouths for some months’: Players seek to avenge devastating loss against Temple
‘That’s been a bitter taste in our mouths for some months’: Players seek to avenge devastating loss against Temple
Know your opponent: Wichita State to play Temple Owls in AAC quarterfinal
Know your opponent: Wichita State to play Temple Owls in AAC quarterfinal
‘It’s 1 game down, 3 more to go’: Wichita State prepares for quick quarterfinal with Temple
‘It’s 1 game down, 3 more to go’: Wichita State prepares for quick quarterfinal with Temple
PHOTOS: Shockers steal Pirates’ treasure, advance to quarterfinals
PHOTOS: Shockers steal Pirates’ treasure, advance to quarterfinals
‘He’s poised’: Erik Stevenson’s 3-pointers lead Wichita State up to an first round win
‘He’s poised’: Erik Stevenson’s 3-pointers lead Wichita State up to an first round win
Navigate Left
Navigate Right