‘Honor Dr. JB’: Wichita State playing in honor of late president John Bardo

Wichita State paid tribute to former President John Bardo by adding a patch to its jeresys with his initials. Bardo died eariler this week. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus / The Sunflower.)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall wrote on the whiteboard four messages. One in particular stood out.

“Honor Dr. JB.”

Wichita State’s president died Tuesday, losing a battle with a chronic lung condition.

At a team practice Tuesday, players and coaches learned of Bardo’s death. As a team, players decided they would honor Bardo with patches on their jerseys. Marshall has continued to write “Honor Dr. JB” as a motivator for his team, who is on a six-game winning streak and in pursuit of a run at the AAC tournament championship.

Bardo was a recognized fan of sports. When he arrived at the university, he inherited a successful basketball program. The Shockers went to the Final Four in Atlanta his first year with the university. The following year, the team went 35-1.

“I remember sharing that experience with him and thinking, ‘this is incredible,'” Marshall said. “He’s made Wichita our home. Those are the leaders you need for a coach like me to want to be somewhere and stay.”

Team manager Kellen Marshall said the inspiration to honor the late president is more than a motivator.

“It’s also about being grateful for that day,” Kellen Marshall said. “You’re never guaranteed a day, so we need to play like we are thankful to be here. That extends to everyone in the room.”

“We want to go hard for him,” Samajae Haynes-Jones said. “This means a lot to us. Putting (his initials) on our jersey just puts another chip on our shoulder.”