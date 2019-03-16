Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

‘Honor Dr. JB’: Wichita State playing in honor of late president John Bardo

Marshall Sunner, Reporter|March 16, 2019

Wichita+State+paid+tribute+to+former+President+John+Bardo+by+adding+a+patch+to+its+jeresys+with+his+initials.+Bardo+died+eariler+this+week.+%28Photo+by+Joseph+Barringhaus+%2F+The+Sunflower.%29
Back to Article
Back to Article

‘Honor Dr. JB’: Wichita State playing in honor of late president John Bardo

Wichita State paid tribute to former President John Bardo by adding a patch to its jeresys with his initials. Bardo died eariler this week. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus / The Sunflower.)

Wichita State paid tribute to former President John Bardo by adding a patch to its jeresys with his initials. Bardo died eariler this week. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus / The Sunflower.)

Joseph Barringhaus

Wichita State paid tribute to former President John Bardo by adding a patch to its jeresys with his initials. Bardo died eariler this week. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus / The Sunflower.)

Joseph Barringhaus

Joseph Barringhaus

Wichita State paid tribute to former President John Bardo by adding a patch to its jeresys with his initials. Bardo died eariler this week. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus / The Sunflower.)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall wrote on the whiteboard four messages. One in particular stood out.

“Honor Dr. JB.”

Joseph Barringhaus
Pictured is Wichita State’s whiteboard in the team locker room following the quarterfinal game of the American Athletic Conference tournament.

Wichita State’s president died Tuesday, losing a battle with a chronic lung condition.

At a team practice Tuesday, players and coaches learned of Bardo’s death. As a team, players decided they would honor Bardo with patches on their jerseys. Marshall has continued to write “Honor Dr. JB” as a motivator for his team, who is on a six-game winning streak and in pursuit of a run at the AAC tournament championship.

Bardo was a recognized fan of sports. When he arrived at the university, he inherited a successful basketball program. The Shockers went to the Final Four in Atlanta his first year with the university. The following year, the team went 35-1.

Matt Crow
Wichita State President John Bardo pictured at Wichita State’s joining the American Athletic Conference.

“I remember sharing that experience with him and thinking, ‘this is incredible,'” Marshall said. “He’s made Wichita our home. Those are the leaders you need for a coach like me to want to be somewhere and stay.”

Team manager Kellen Marshall said the inspiration to honor the late president is more than a motivator.

“It’s also about being grateful for that day,” Kellen Marshall said. “You’re never guaranteed a day, so we need to play like we are thankful to be here. That extends to everyone in the room.”

“We want to go hard for him,” Samajae Haynes-Jones said. “This means a lot to us. Putting (his initials) on our jersey just puts another chip on our shoulder.”

Joseph Barringhaus
A moment of silence is held before the Wichita State and East Carolina game on March 14, 2019 for Dr. John W. Bardo who passed earlier this week. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower.)

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Tags: , , , ,

About the Contributors
Marshall Sunner, Reporter

Marshall Sunner is a reporter for The Sunflower.

Sunner is a freshman at Wichita State.

Joseph Barringhaus, Sports Photo Editor

Joseph Barringhaus is the Sports Photo Editor for The Sunflower. Joseph is a senior at Wichita State majoring in marketing with a minor in communications....

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

‘He plays big’: Asbjørn Midtgaard showing steady improvement when Wichita State needs it most
‘He plays big’: Asbjørn Midtgaard showing steady improvement when Wichita State needs it most
Wichita State advances to semifinals thanks to McDuffie’s career-best 34 points
Wichita State advances to semifinals thanks to McDuffie’s career-best 34 points
A look back at Temple and the 11-point lead Wichita State let slip away
A look back at Temple and the 11-point lead Wichita State let slip away
‘That’s been a bitter taste in our mouths for some months’: Players seek to avenge devastating loss against Temple
‘That’s been a bitter taste in our mouths for some months’: Players seek to avenge devastating loss against Temple
Know your opponent: Wichita State to play Temple Owls in AAC quarterfinal
Know your opponent: Wichita State to play Temple Owls in AAC quarterfinal

Other stories filed under Sports

‘He plays big’: Asbjørn Midtgaard showing steady improvement when Wichita State needs it most
‘He plays big’: Asbjørn Midtgaard showing steady improvement when Wichita State needs it most
Wichita State advances to semifinals thanks to McDuffie’s career-best 34 points
Wichita State advances to semifinals thanks to McDuffie’s career-best 34 points
A look back at Temple and the 11-point lead Wichita State let slip away
A look back at Temple and the 11-point lead Wichita State let slip away
‘That’s been a bitter taste in our mouths for some months’: Players seek to avenge devastating loss against Temple
‘That’s been a bitter taste in our mouths for some months’: Players seek to avenge devastating loss against Temple
Know your opponent: Wichita State to play Temple Owls in AAC quarterfinal
Know your opponent: Wichita State to play Temple Owls in AAC quarterfinal
Navigate Left
Navigate Right