Shockers lose to Cincinnati at the buzzer in AAC semifinal

Wichita State freshman Jamarius Burton dunks the ball in the first half of the semifinal game against Cincinnati on March 16.

Wichita State freshman Jamarius Burton dunks the ball in the first half of the semifinal game against Cincinnati on March 16.

Wichita State freshman Jamarius Burton dunks the ball in the first half of the semifinal game against Cincinnati on March 16.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Before Thursday, Markis McDuffie was the lone Wichita State Shocker to have experience in the American Athletic Conference tournament.

With 10 newcomers, the Shockers entered the season as one of the most inexperienced teams in the country. Picked eighth, Wichita State was expected to have a rebuilding year. Instead, the Shockers turned a 1-6 start to conference play into the AAC’s hottest stretch with wins in 11 of its last 13 games.

It was behind McDuffie that the Shockers advanced to the semifinals. His career-best 34-point performance lifted the Shockers above a Temple team vying for an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. It was again McDuffie who put the Shockers in contention for a trip to the American Athletic Conference tournament championship.

“Markis is unbelievable,” Wichita State freshman Dexter Dennis said. “You guys got to see what we see every day in practice. It’s nothing new.”

After what was a slow and unsuccessful start offensively for the Shockers, McDuffie put Wichita State on the board with three free throws after he was fouled shooting a 3-pointer. McDuffie the offense alive in droughts, as he sank all eight of his free throw attempts in the first half. He had a game-high 12 points at the break, and Wichita State lead 32-29.

It was only fitting that McDuffie would take the final shot of the game. Down two points, Wichita State had a chance to tie the game and force overtime. Not liking how the defense was set, Marshall called a timeout. The play was for McDuffie, and at the rim, there was contact but no foul.

McDuffie finished with 18 points. Senior Samajae Haynes-Jones had 17 points with 10 in the second half. Wichita State didn’t have a made basket in the final 3:10 of the game, and for the second consecutive year, Cincinnati will meet Houston in the American Athletic Conference tournament championship.

In the American Athletic Conference’s five-year history, two six seeds have advanced to the finals of the conference tournament. Wichita State fell short to join UConn (2015) and Memphis (2016) as the third to do so.

It took the conference player of the year, Jarron Cumberland, and a string of experienced players for Cincinnati to knock Wichita State out of the tournament.

McDuffie played his last guaranteed game for Wichita State. The Shockers are expected to play in the National Invitational Tournament. This will break Wichita State’s streak of seven consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

Freshman Jamarius Burton allowed Cincinnati’s Jarron Cumberland, the American Athletic Conference player of the year, to score just four points in the first half. Out of the break, the Shocker defense swarmed on Cumberland and forced him to miss two shots at the basket. Burton ripped the ball out of Cumberland’s hands before he could attempt a third shot.

Cumberland found himself in foul trouble after picking up his third personal before the first media timeout in the second half. Cincinnati pulled away as Wichita State lost its scoring, having missed its first 11 shots of the second half. Burton broke the streak with an open 3-pointer, and the Shockers trailed 41-36.

Cincinnati’s Keith Williams stripped the ball out of McDuffie’s hands, and the Bearcats rolled to a 10-point lead — the largest lead of the game. Gregg Marshall called a timeout for Wichita State, but it was clear, having played its third game in 45 hours exhaustion was setting in.

Samajae Haynes-Jones scored on back-to-back trips. Wichita State’s offense, however, was quiet. Without Cumberland, Cincinnati continued to find scoring. Wichita State continued to search for a miracle to guide it back into contention.

McDuffie knocked in a 3-pointer, and the lead was cut to 10 with nine minutes left. Dennis hit another on the ensuing possession. Marshall jeered with enthusiasm as Wichita State looked like it finally had a chance to hang with the Bearcats.

Could the Shockers actually do this?

With Cumberland back on the floor, Cincinnati’s offense quieted. Wichita State’s problem was that its had, too.

Wichita State kept pressure on Cumberland, but switches and double opened space for Nysier Brooks to create at the basket. Even McDuffie’s 3-pointers couldn’t keep pace with the work Brooks did around the basket. Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler got into foul trouble having tried to contain Brooks, and the Shockers extended more into a worn out front-court of big-men.

Haynes-Jones, however, showed how much he wanted to win. And for a second, Wichita State had a chance to work its way back in. Brooks fouled Wichita State’s Jaime Echenique with 5:07 left to play, it was his fourth personal.

Erik Stevenson put Wichita State within striking distance, hitting a 3-pointer. The score was 60-62 with Cincinnati leading with 3:29 left in play.

Haynes-Jones tied the game with three minutes left in regulation.

McDuffie took a charge from Cumberland out of the final media timeout. Cumberland continued to play with four personal fouls, as the game was tied.

Brooks fouled out of the game with 46.7 left in play. Wichita State’s Jaime Echenique went to the free throw line with a chance to put the Shockers ahead. Making just one, he tied the game at 63.

Trailing by two points with 9.1 left in play, Marshall called a timeout to draw up a play.

Wichita State couldn’t get it done. The Shockers lost with a shot to win the game.