Weekly Preview — March 18

All Week

Exposure Photography Competition Exhibit

Location: RSC Cadman Art Gallary

Time: All Day, reception Tuesday, March 19 at 5 p.m.

Cost: Free!

The Cadman Art Gallery always provides a wonderful place to get a glimpse of student art, but this week, there’s a special breadth of wonderful work to peruse. The Exposure Photography Competition, now in its 37th year, showcases the excellent work of WSU students who have selected their best work in the Digital, Analog, and New Media Categories. There will be a reception and awards ceremony at 5 p.m. Tuesday, but if you can’t make that, the exhibit will be on display all week! Show your support with a stop by when you’re at the RSC.

Wednesday, March 20

Senior Wednesday: Finding the Extraordinary in the Ordinary

Location: Ulrich Musuem

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Cost: Free!

The Poet Laureate of Kansas will be appearing at the Ulrich Museum of Art for a special talk this Wednesday. Even if you don’t know a thing about poetry, this talk is for you. Poet Laureate Kevin Rabas will be exploring how the ordinary events and objects in our day-to-day lives are both sources for poetry and can be navigated using it. Rabas, a jazz musician, will also be using song to bring the talk to life. It’s sure to be a wonderful presentation for anyone curious about how poetry can impact their lives, and it’s an opportunity to meet a true Kansas artist.

KMUW’s Literary Feast

Time: noon – 1:00 p.m.

Location: KMUW

Cost: $10

Are you a media nerd who loves literature and radio? Then KMUW’s Literary Feast is for you! The event is an open-book discussion led by KMUW that features both food for the mind and food for the stomach. Discussion is lead by KMUW book nerds Lu Anne Stephens, Beth Golay, and Sarah Jane Crespo, while food is provided by Public at the Brickyard. Get in the literary groove with “Black Leopard, Red WOlf” by Marlon James, this month’s focus of discussion, then grab your tickets at http://www.kmuw.org/kmuw-literary-feast.

Baseball and softball vs. Kansas

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Location: Eck Stadium (baseball) and C. Howard Wilkins Softball Facility (softball)

Cost: Free Student Tickets!

Ring in the beautiful spring weather by coming out to support your fellow Shockers in a rivalry match! With both Shocker teams heading into home games against the University of Kansas, there’s no better time to hit the ballpark. Be sure to grab your free student tickets ahead of time by visiting the ticket office during the week. The office is open from 8:30 a.m to 5 p.m. and an hour before games as well. Go Shockers!