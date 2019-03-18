Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

PHOTOS: A last farewell to President John Bardo

A funeral procession was held for President Bardo on Monday, Mar. 18, 2019.

Gallery|10 Photos
Easton Thompson
The funeral procession of Wichita State President John Bardo passes in front of the Rhatigan Student Center.

