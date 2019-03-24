Haynes-Jones hits late 3-pointer, advances Wichita State to NIT quarterfinals

Wichita State isn’t done yet.

The Shockers advanced to the quarterfinals of the National Invitational Tournament after beat two-seed Clemson in the second round on Sunday. Wichita State will play at top-seed Indiana on Tuesday for a spot in the semifinals in Madison Square Garden.

Samajae Haynes-Jones hit a 3-point shot to put the Shockers ahead six with 32 seconds left in play. Haynes-Jones had to put up the shot from deep as the shot-clock expired. The Shockers avoided a scare and won 63-55.

Clemson used full-court pressure and forced the Shockers to to 17 turnovers — 10 in the second half — as it erased a double-digit lead down to three points in the final minute of the game.

Wichita State blew open a five-point halftime lead early in the second half off the offense from junior Jaime Echenique. Using his size advantage in the paint, Echenique scored early and often in the second half. He made his first seven of eight shots, including two of three 3-pointers.

Clemson nearly did the impossible. The Tigers wrecked Wichita State with full-court pressure and steals.

Haynes-Jones was called for a clear-path foul after Clemson’s Elijah Thomas stole the ball with 1:20 left in play. A pair of free throws brought the score to 58-55 with Wichita State’s offense stagnant. Out of a timeout, Haynes-Jones redeemed himself of the game-changing foul with a made 3-pointer to seal the game with 32 seconds left. His late-game heroics once again saved the Shockers.

Echenique scored a game-high 18 points in just 21 minutes of play. The Shockers have won 12 of 13 games when Echenique scores in double figures. He was sidelined for much of the second half with quick foul trouble.

Clemson cut the lead down to six with nine minutes left. For the first time in the second half, the Tigers had life. Yet, the Shockers clung to every bit of the lead and never squandered; Clemson never led in the game.

Asbjørn Midtgaard fouled Clemson’s Thomas, setting up two shots — which Thomas would make, cutting the lead to four. Yet, as the players walked away, Thomas pushed Midtgaard and picked up a technical foul. Wichita State’s Markis McDuffie stretched the lead back up to six points making a pair of free throws.

As quickly as Clemson put itself in contention, it took itself out of the game. McDuffie put the Shockers up nine with a 3-pointer, and Wichita State lead with seven minutes left. The Tigers clawed back into the game living at the free throw line. With Midtgaard’s three personal fouls and Echenique’s four, the Tigers rhythmically challenged Wichita State’s centers. It was the team’s only chance at erasing a nine-point deficit.

Clemson’s full-court pressure put a scare in the Shockers. Midtgaard’s fourth personal foul with 6:30 left put Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler into the rotation for the first time in the game. Clemson’s Thomas picked up his fourth on an ensuing possession, and the Tigers’ post presence disappeared.

Wichita State simply couldn’t get the ball across court, mounting turnover after turnover. Jamarius Burton coughed up the ball and fouled Marcquise Reed. It was a six-point game with 2:33 left in play, and Clemson took possession with yet another turnover in the backcourt.

The Shockers broke full-court pressure with a home run pass to Midtgaard, who dunked it and made it a six-point lead. Even with 1:33 left in play, the game was far from over. The Shockers committed turnovers in the backcourt until the final 12 seconds of the game. It was Haynes-Jones heroics again, the Shockers are victorious.

No shot was bigger than Haynes-Jones 3-pointer to seal the game.

Clemson played without guard Shelton Mitchell, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament a week ago. He averaged 11 points and three assists for the Tigers.

Wichita State will meet Indiana, who has played two games without leading scorer Romeo Langford, a projected lottery pick. Langford has reportedly rested a sore back during the Hoosiers’ two NIT games. Indiana coach Archie Miller said Langford wants to play, but his status is not confirmed for Tuesday’s game.

Tuesday’s game will be broadcasted on ESPN.