Weekend Preview — Mar. 28-31

Pamela Dominguez, Culture Reporter|March 28, 2019

THURSDAY, MARCH 28, 2019

Space Exploration Lecture: ‘Looking into the Heart of the Sun’
Time: 3:30 – 5 p.m.

Location: Rhatigan Student Center, Room 233

Cost: Free!

The Wichita Space Initiative is hosting physics graduate student Caleb Gimar for an interactive, interstellar lecture. Gimar will present his research on neutrino detection and solar physics.

FRIDAY, MARCH 29, 2019

Paddypalooza

Time: 5:00 – 11 p.m.

Location: Sigma Alpha Epsilon (1714 N Fairmount St)

Cost: $5 in advance, $7 at the door

If you’ve never been to a fratio (fraternity + patio) concert, here’s your chance. Join the men of Sigma Alpha Epsilon for their spring concert benefiting Children’s Miracle Network. Performances by local artists include Tommy Newport, Maxx James, Super40, and more.

SATURDAY, MARCH 30, 2019

Senior Recital: Taylor Bradley, Soprano & Sarah Kelly, Soprano
Time: 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Location: Wiedemann Hall

Cost: Free! Support your fellow Shockers in their voice recital. Soprano-singing seniors Tayler Bradley and Sarah Kelly will be performing.

SUNDAY, MARCH 31, 2019

Faculty Artist Series: Julie Bees, Leonid Shukaev, and Evgeny Zvonnikov
Time: 3:00 – 4:30 p.m.

Location: Wiedemann Hall

Cost: Free!

Join this classical trio for a Sunday afternoon delight. Julier Bees will be on piano, Leonid Shulaev will be on cello, and Evgeny Zvonnikov

