Second business dean candidate presents at public forum Monday

Matthew Kelly, Editor in Chief|March 29, 2019

A second candidate for dean of the W. Frank Barton School of Business is visiting campus Monday and Tuesday.

Larissa Genin, professor and associate dean of accreditation and undergraduate programs for the School of Economics and Business Administration at Saint Mary’s College of California, will present at a public forum Monday at 3:30 p.m. in Clinton Hall 204.

Steven McClung, who serves as professor, senior associate dean of business and economics, and vice president of the Mercer Innovation Center at Mercer University, presented at a public forum Thursday.

Candidates are vying to replace Dean Anand Desai, who announced his retirement last October.

