Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

Lipscomb coach: ‘Oddsmakers say we’ve got a fighting chance.’

Marshall Sunner, Reporter|April 1, 2019

Lipscomb+coach+Casey+Alexander+speaks+with+press+during+designated+interview+times+in+the+New+York+Marriott+Marquis+on+April+1%2C+2019.+Wichita+State+plays+Lipscom+on+Tuesday%2C+April+2nd+in+Madison+Square+Garden.+%28Photo+by+Joseph+Barringhaus%2FThe+Sunflower%29.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Lipscomb coach: ‘Oddsmakers say we’ve got a fighting chance.’

Lipscomb coach Casey Alexander speaks with press during designated interview times in the New York Marriott Marquis on April 1, 2019. Wichita State plays Lipscom on Tuesday, April 2nd in Madison Square Garden. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

Lipscomb coach Casey Alexander speaks with press during designated interview times in the New York Marriott Marquis on April 1, 2019. Wichita State plays Lipscom on Tuesday, April 2nd in Madison Square Garden. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

Joseph Barringhaus

Lipscomb coach Casey Alexander speaks with press during designated interview times in the New York Marriott Marquis on April 1, 2019. Wichita State plays Lipscom on Tuesday, April 2nd in Madison Square Garden. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

Joseph Barringhaus

Joseph Barringhaus

Lipscomb coach Casey Alexander speaks with press during designated interview times in the New York Marriott Marquis on April 1, 2019. Wichita State plays Lipscom on Tuesday, April 2nd in Madison Square Garden. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

NEW YORK CITY — Lipscomb coach Casey Alexander isn’t foolish enough to say his team will win Tuesday’s semifinal with Wichita State. 

“Oddsmakers say we’ve got a fighting chance,” Alexander said. “We’ll approach this game like every other one. The mentality from our team is that we’re going to win the game.”

“I don’t read too much into the storylines,” Alexander said.

Joseph Barringhaus
Lipscomb coach Casey Alexander speaks with press during designated interview times in the New York Marriott Marquis on April 1, 2019. Wichita State plays Lipscom on Tuesday, April 2nd in Madison Square Garden. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

Wichita State is unconventional. Gregg Marshall and Co. are the first team in NIT history to advance to Madison Square Garden by way of knocking off No. 1, 2 and 3 seeds. Lipscomb, out of the Atlantic Sun Conference, also won three games on the road to get to the semifinals. The Bisons scored 94 points to topple North Carolina State in a one-point victory in the quarterfinals.

Advancing through the tournament is no easy task. Alexander has his eyes on Shocker senior Markis McDuffie — someone who can decide the outcome of a game. He’s averaged 19 points per game in the NIT and shot 47 percent from the field.

Joseph Barringhaus
Wichita State senior Markis McDuffie is swarmed by members of the media in the New York Marriott Marquis on April 1, 2019. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

“It’s a tough matchup for sure,” Alexander said. “It’s pretty unconventional for a guy in that position to be a leading scorer, shot taker and shot maker.

“We’re concerned about it,” Alexander said.

McDuffie is an unconventional 21-year-old senior. He’s grateful to continue his season as long as he can, and he said he’s going to play his game — “offensively or defensively.”

The No. 6 seed Shockers will meet No. 5 seed Lipscomb Bisons at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday in Madison Square Garden.

Joseph Barringhaus
Pictured are NIT semifinalist coaches from left to right. Gregg Marshall (Wichita State), Shaka Smart (University of Texas), Casey Alexander (Lipscomb), and Jamie Dixon (Texas Christian University). (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Tags: , , , , , ,

About the Contributors
Marshall Sunner, Reporter

Marshall Sunner is a reporter for The Sunflower.

Sunner is a freshman at Wichita State.

Joseph Barringhaus, Sports Photo Editor

Joseph Barringhaus is the Sports Photo Editor for The Sunflower. Joseph is a senior at Wichita State majoring in marketing with a minor in communications....

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

PHOTOS: National Invitational Tournament players and coaches meet with media
PHOTOS: National Invitational Tournament players and coaches meet with media
Dexter Dennis inherits McDuffie’s goofy leadership qualities
Dexter Dennis inherits McDuffie’s goofy leadership qualities
Wichita State is having its best practices at the right time
Wichita State is having its best practices at the right time
Revisiting Wichita State’s 2011 NIT championship run
Revisiting Wichita State’s 2011 NIT championship run
AAC Commissioner: ‘Wichita State has had a real impact on the conference’
AAC Commissioner: ‘Wichita State has had a real impact on the conference’

Other stories filed under Sports

PHOTOS: National Invitational Tournament players and coaches meet with media
PHOTOS: National Invitational Tournament players and coaches meet with media
Dexter Dennis inherits McDuffie’s goofy leadership qualities
Dexter Dennis inherits McDuffie’s goofy leadership qualities
Wichita State is having its best practices at the right time
Wichita State is having its best practices at the right time
All-American star and Bengals cornerback traces his success to Wichita roots
All-American star and Bengals cornerback traces his success to Wichita roots
Revisiting Wichita State’s 2011 NIT championship run
Revisiting Wichita State’s 2011 NIT championship run
Navigate Left
  • Lipscomb coach: ‘Oddsmakers say we’ve got a fighting chance.’

    Men's Basketball

    Dexter Dennis inherits McDuffie’s goofy leadership qualities

  • Lipscomb coach: ‘Oddsmakers say we’ve got a fighting chance.’

    Men's Basketball

    Revisiting Wichita State’s 2011 NIT championship run

  • Lipscomb coach: ‘Oddsmakers say we’ve got a fighting chance.’

    Men's Basketball

    AAC Commissioner: ‘Wichita State has had a real impact on the conference’

  • Lipscomb coach: ‘Oddsmakers say we’ve got a fighting chance.’

    Men's Basketball

    Welcome to New York: Shockers set for NIT semifinals with Lipscomb Bisons

  • Lipscomb coach: ‘Oddsmakers say we’ve got a fighting chance.’

    Men's Basketball

    Wichita State beats Indiana, advances to Madison Square Garden for NIT semifinals

Navigate Right